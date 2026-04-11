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JEE Main 2026 Answer Key Today at jeemain.nta.nic.in; download link, how to raise objections

JEE Main 2026 Answer Key Today at jeemain.nta.nic.in; download link, how to raise objections

JEE Main 2026 Answer Key will be released Today at jeemain.nta.nic.in

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JEE Main 2026 Provisional Answer Key: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will publish the JEE Main provisional answer key 2026 for the April Session today, April 11, 2026. The NTA JEE Main answer key will be released for Paper-I (B.E. / B.Tech). Candidates can access the JEE Main 2026 Provisional answer key at https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/. To access the NTA JEE Main answer key, a registered candidate must click on the link that reads, “Answer Keys of JEE(Main)-2026 [Session-2] [Paper-I (B.E. / B.Tech)].” A detailed PDF will appear on the screen.

To access the JEE Main answer key, a registered candidate needs to enter

Application number

Captcha code

Password

Has JEE Main Answer Key released?

The NTA will display the JEE Main Provisional Answer Key of the questions along with the recorded Response of the candidate on the NTA website: https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/, with a Public Notice, issued to this effect on the said website, to provide an opportunity to the candidates to challenge the Provisional Answer Keys with a non-refundable online payment of ₹ 200/- per question challenged as processing charges. The provisional Answer Keys are likely to be displayed for two to three days. Only paid challenges made during the stipulated time through the key challenge link will be considered. Challenges without justification/evidence and those filed on any other medium other than the prescribed link will not be considered If the challenge(s) made by the candidate are found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Keys, the result will be prepared and declared.

READ MORE: JEE Main 2026 topper: Deleted all social media apps on phone… Meet JEE Main topper Shreyas Mishra, who scored 100 percentile in JEE Main Paper 1, hails from…

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Visit the official website https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/

Click ‘Challenge (s) regarding Answer Key’.

Log in with your Application Number and Password, enter the Captcha Code as displayed and Submit.

Click ‘Challenge (s) regarding Answer Key’.

You will see the Question IDs in the below order for JEE (Main) – 2026 Session 1 (April 2026).

Read More: Meet JEE Main topper Arnav Gautam who scored 100 percentile in JEE Main Paper 1

The subject experts will examine all the challenges received and then a final answer key will be

displayed and declared. The result will be compiled based on the final answer key declared on NTA website. No grievance with regard to answer key(s) and recorded response(s) after the declaration of result/NTA Score of JEE (Main) – 2026 will be entertained. For further clarification related to JEE (Main) – 2026, the candidate may also contact 011-40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in

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