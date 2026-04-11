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JEE Main 2026 Answer Key(OUT) LIVE: NTA JEE Main April Provisional Answer Key, Response sheet download link at jeemain.nta.nic.in; how to check

JEE Main 2026 Answer Key LIVE Updates: The JEE Main 2026 Answer Key for Session 2 Paper 1(B.E./B/Tech) will be declared today, April 11, 2026.

Published date india.com Updated: April 12, 2026 6:02 AM IST
email india.com By Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com
JEE Main 2026 Answer Key(OUT) LIVE: NTA JEE Main April Provisional Answer Key, Response sheet download link at jeemain.nta.nic.in; how to check
JEE Main 2026 Answer Key LIVE: NTA JEE Main April Provisional Answer Key, Response sheet download link at jeemain.nta.nic.in shortly; how to check

JEE Main 2026 Answer Key LIVE Updates: The JEE Main 2026 Answer Key for Session 2 Paper 1(B.E./B/Tech) will be declared today, April 11, 2026. Students can download the JEE Main 2026 Provisional Answer for the April Session at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the answer key, within a stipulated time frame, on payment of a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 per question.  The JEE Main Session 2 examination was successfully conducted on 02, 04, 05, 06, 07, and 08 April 2026 in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The examination was held at approximately 566 centres located in 304 cities across India and 14 cities abroad, with around 11.23 lakh candidates appearing.

Live Updates

  • Apr 12, 2026 6:02 AM IST

    JEE Main 2026 Answer Key(OUT) LIVE: NTA JEE Main April Provisional Answer Key, Response sheet download link at jeemain.nta.nic.in; how to check


    JEE Main 2026 Answer Key(OUT)

  • Apr 11, 2026 2:39 PM IST

    JEE Main 2026 Answer Key LIVE: NTA JEE Main April Provisional Answer Key shortly

  • Apr 11, 2026 10:23 AM IST

    JEE Main 2026 Answer Key LIVE: Is the JEE Main 2026 result out?

    No, the result for JEE Main 2026 Session 2 has not been declared yet. The National Testing Agency is expected to announce the result on April 20 for over 11 lakh candidates.

  • Apr 11, 2026 7:56 AM IST

    JEE Main 2026 Answer Key LIVE: NTA JEE Main April Result Date

    The JEE (Main) 2026 results for Session 2 Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) are likely to be declared by April 20, 2026. The results will be compiled by considering the best performance of candidates across both sessions of JEE (Main) – 2026, in accordance with the established policy. It is to be noted that the National Testing Agency will make available the administered Question Papers for all shifts of JEE (Main) – 2026 Session 2 in the public domain today, April 9, 2026.

  • Apr 11, 2026 7:52 AM IST

    JEE Main 2026 Answer Key LIVE Updates: Students can download the JEE Main 2026 Provisional Answer for the April Session at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

  • Apr 11, 2026 7:52 AM IST

    JEE Main 2026 Answer Key LIVE Updates: The JEE Main 2026 Answer Key for Session 2 Paper 1(B.E./B/Tech) will be declared today, April 11, 2026.

  • Apr 11, 2026 7:50 AM IST

    JEE Main 2026 Answer Key LIVE: How to Check JEE Main Session 2 Answer Key?

    • Visit the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
    • Look for the answer key link. Or click on the link that reads, “Answer Key for JEE(Main)-2026 [Session-I] – Paper-I (B.E/B.Tech).”
    • Enter the login details, such as JEE application number, password and security pin.
    • Your JEE Main Session 2 Answer Key will appear on the screen.
    • Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

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