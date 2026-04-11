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JEE Main 2026 Answer Key(OUT) LIVE: NTA JEE Main April Provisional Answer Key, Response sheet download link at jeemain.nta.nic.in; how to check

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JEE Main 2026 Answer Key(OUT) LIVE: NTA JEE Main April Provisional Answer Key, Response sheet download link at jeemain.nta.nic.in; how to check

JEE Main 2026 Answer Key LIVE Updates: The JEE Main 2026 Answer Key for Session 2 Paper 1(B.E./B/Tech) will be declared today, April 11, 2026.

JEE Main 2026 Answer Key LIVE: NTA JEE Main April Provisional Answer Key, Response sheet download link at jeemain.nta.nic.in shortly; how to check

JEE Main 2026 Answer Key LIVE Updates: The JEE Main 2026 Answer Key for Session 2 Paper 1(B.E./B/Tech) will be declared today, April 11, 2026. Students can download the JEE Main 2026 Provisional Answer for the April Session at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the answer key, within a stipulated time frame, on payment of a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 per question. The JEE Main Session 2 examination was successfully conducted on 02, 04, 05, 06, 07, and 08 April 2026 in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The examination was held at approximately 566 centres located in 304 cities across India and 14 cities abroad, with around 11.23 lakh candidates appearing.

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