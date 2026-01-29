Home

JEE Main 2026 Answer Key: NTA JEE Main Session 1 Paper 1 provisional answer key expected soon; know how to check at jeemain.nta.nic.in, paper 2 concludes today

JEE Main Answer Key: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will release the JEE Main provisional answer key anytime soon. This year, NTA conducted the Joint Entrance Examination(JEE) Session 1 exam Paper 1 (B.E./B. Tech) from January 21, 22, 23, 24 and January 28, 2026. The examination was held in two shifts. Candidates can access the JEE Main Answer key at https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/.

It is to be noted that NTA will conclude the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Paper 2A (B. Arch) & Paper 2B (B. Planning) and Paper 2A & 2B (B. Arch & B. Planning both) today, January 29. It is to be noted that the JEE Main answer key will be provisional in nature. Candidates will be allowed to raise objections, if any, against the answer key under the stipulated time frame.

Only paid challenges made during the stipulated time through the key challenge link will be considered. Challenges without justification/evidence and those filed on any other medium other than the prescribed link will not be considered. The subject experts will examine all the challenges received and then a final answer key will be displayed and declared.

The result will be compiled based on the final answer key declared on the NTA website. No grievance with regard to answer key(s) and recorded response(s) after the declaration of result/NTA Score of JEE (Main) – 2026 will be entertained.

JEE Main Answer Key 2026: How to Download NTA JEE MAIN Provisional Answer Key?

Visit the official website of NTA JEE Main at https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/. Look for the JEE Main answer key link. Enter the login details such as application number, date of birth/security code, and password. Your JEE Main Answer Key will appear on the screen. Download and save a copy of it for future reference.

