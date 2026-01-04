Home

JEE Main 2026 city slip LIVE: NTA JEE Main Session 1 advance city intimation slip soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in; step-by-step guide to download, admit card, exam schedule

This year, the Joint Entrance Examination for the January Session exam is scheduled to be conducted between January 21 to 30, 2026.

JEE Main 2026 city slip LIVE: The National Testing Agency(NTA) is all set to release the JEE Main exam city slip soon on its official website. Going by the information bulletin, the JEE Main exam city slip is expected to be released by the first week of January 2026. This year, the Joint Entrance Examination for the January Session exam is scheduled to be conducted between January 21 to 30, 2026.

Upon successful completion of the online application process, it was observed that certain candidates registered using identity proof documents other than the Aadhaar Card. In some cases, the live photographs captured by the candidates during the application process did not match with the photographs as per records available with UIDAI.

Hence, NTA has provided such affected candidates with an opportunity to verify their identity by uploading a signed and attested certificate, along with a recent photograph duly certified by their School/College Principal or Headmaster.

However, considering the grievances received from candidates regarding non-accessibility of few verifying authorities, candidates are now permitted to obtain attestation from a Class-I Gazetted Officer, such as Tehsildar, Revenue Officer, SDM, DM / Class-I Gazetted Officer of the Indian Embassy (for NRI candidates). The NTA has revised the last date of submission of the certificate in PDF format via the link sent to their registered email ID to 15 January 2026 to facilitate all such candidates. Additionally, a printed copy of the same must be produced at the examination centre for physical verification on the day of the examination.

Visit the official website of NTA JEE at https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download JEE Main Session 1 exam city slip.”

Enter the login details such as application number, password, and captcha code.

Your NTA JEE Main exam city slip will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

