JEE Main 2026 Day 1 Paper 1 LIVE: NTA JEE Main session 1 exams to begin today; check shift timings, documents to carry, frisking rules, guidelines

JEE Main exam day LIVE: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will conduct the Joint Entrance Examination(JEE) Main 2026 examination Session 1 from today, January 21.

JEE Main exam day LIVE: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will conduct the Joint Entrance Examination(JEE) Main 2026 examination Session 1 from today, January 21. The first shift for Paper 1(B.E/B.Tech) will begin at 9:00 AM and will continue till 12:00 noon. The second shift for Paper 1(B.E/B.Tech) will begin at 3:00 PM and will continue till 6:00 PM. Candidates are advised to download the JEE MAIN admit card from the official website https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/. Candidates are advised to check the date of examination, shift, and timings of the test, venue of test, reporting Time at the centre, and gate closing time of the Centre.

