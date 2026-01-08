Home

JEE Main 2026 exam city slip at jeemain.nta.nic.in(OUT); direct link, Paper 1, Paper 2 exam dates announced

The National Testing Agency(NTA) has published the JEE Main exam city slip for the Session 1 exam.

JEE Main 2026 Exam city slip: The National Testing Agency(NTA) has published the JEE Main exam city slip for the Session 1 exam today, January 8, 2025. Candidates can download the NTA JEE Main Exam City using their application number and date of birth. The JEE Main exam intimation slip provides specifics such as exam center details, dates, timings, and more. It’s important to note that the JEE Main advance city intimation slip differs entirely from the JEE Main admit card.

To access the JEE Main 2026 exam city slip, a registered candidate must enter his or her application number, password, date of birth, and security pin. “The advance intimation for Allotment of Examination City has been hosted on the website https://jeemain.nta.nic.in,” NTA, in an official statement, said.

The Joint Entrance Examination for the January Session exam is scheduled to be conducted between January 21 to 30, 2026.

JEE Main Centre Allotment 2025: How to Download JEE City Allotment?

To access the NTA JEE Main center allotment slip, candidates registered for the IIT JEE Main 2025 exam can obtain it solely from the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Here are the steps to download the JEE Main City intimation slip.

Visit the https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/ website.

Click on the JEE Main advance city intimation session 1 link.

Login using the IIT JEE Main application number 2024 and date of birth.

Download, save, and print the confirmation page for future reference.

