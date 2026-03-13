Home

JEE Main 2026 exam city slip expected soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in; how to check NTA JEE Session 2 intimation slip, exam date, paper pattern

Candidates can download the NTA JEE Main exam city slip 2026 for Session 2 by visiting the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency(NTA) will soon release the JEE Main exam city slip for the April session. Candidates can download the NTA JEE Main exam city slip 2026 for Session 2 by visiting the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates are allowed to submit the JEE Main application form till 13 March 2026 (09:00 PM), with fee payment allowed up to 11:50 PM on March 13, 2026.

Candidates are advised to ensure that all the information entered during the online registration process is accurate and complete. “As this is special extended period, no correction facility will be provided after submission of the application form,” NTA, in an official notice, said. Candidates can download the JEE Main exam city slip by entering their application number, date of birth, and security pin. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (Main)-2026 Session-2 in Computer-Based Test (CBT) Mode from April 2 to April 9, 2026 (Tentatively) in India and in a few cities outside India.

How to Download JEE Main Exam City Slip 2026?

Visit the official website of NTA JEE at https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/.

Look for the link that reads, “JEE Main exam city slip.”

Enter the login credentials, such as application number, date of birth, and security pin.

Your JEE Main exam city slip will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

What is the JEE Main paper pattern?

The JEE (Main) – 2026 is being conducted in the following modes:

a) Paper 1 (B.E. /B. Tech.) in “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode.

b) Paper 2A (B. Arch): Mathematics (Part-I) and Aptitude Test (Part-II) in “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode and Drawing Test (Part-III) in pen and paper (offline) mode, to be attempted on a drawing sheet of A4 size.

c) Paper 2B (B. Planning): Mathematics (Part-I), Aptitude Test (Part-II), and Planning-Based Questions (Part-III) in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

Drawing from the National Education Policy (NEP), the JEE (Main) – 2026 will be conducted in thirteen languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

What is the age limit to appear JEE Main exam?

For appearing in the JEE (Main) – 2026, there is no age limit for the candidates. The candidates who have passed the class XII / equivalent Examination in 2024, 2025 or appearing in 2026 irrespective of their age can appear in JEE (Main) – 2026 Examination. However, the candidates may be required to fulfill the age criteria of the Institute(s) to which they are desirous of taking admission.

