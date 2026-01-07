  • Home
  • Education
  • JEE Main 2026 exam city slip LIVE: NTA JEE Main Session 1 advance city intimation slip at jeemain.nta.nic.in(soon); heres how to access, admit card, exam dates, paper pattern
live

JEE Main 2026 exam city slip LIVE: NTA JEE Main Session 1 advance city intimation slip at jeemain.nta.nic.in(soon); here’s how to access, admit card, exam dates, paper pattern

JEE Main 2026 exam city slip LIVE: NTA JEE Main city slip is likely to be released soon. Check the step-by-step guide to access, admit card, exam dates, paper pattern

Published date india.com Published: January 7, 2026 8:45 AM IST
email india.com By Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com
JEE Main 2026 exam city slip LIVE: NTA JEE Main Session 1 advance city intimation slip at jeemain.nta.nic.in(soon); here's how to access, admit card, exam dates, paper pattern

JEE Main 2026 exam city slip LIVE updates: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will issue the JEE Main exam city slip for Session 1 on its official website. This year, the Joint Entrance Examination for the January Session exam is scheduled to be conducted between January 21 to 30, 2026. The JEE Main exam city slip is expected to be released by the first week of January 2026, as per the information bulletin.

At present, NTA has not released the exact date and time for the publication of the JEE Main Advanced city intimation slip. However, as per media reports, the JEE Main city slip is likely to be released today.  After the publication of the JEE Main Session 1 exam city slip, NTA will issue the JEE Main admit card. Check the step-by-step guide to download the JEE Main exam city slip.

  • Go to the official website of NTA JEE at https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/.
  • Click on the link that reads, “Download JEE Main Session 1 exam city slip.”
  • Enter the login details such as application number, password, and captcha code.
  • Your NTA JEE Main exam city slip will appear on the screen.
  • Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for the latest updates on JEE Main exam city slip, JEE Main admit card.

Live Updates

  • Jan 7, 2026 1:08 PM IST

    JEE Main 2026 exam city slip LIVE: NTA JEE Main Session 1 admit card key details

    The e-Admit Card will be issued provisionally to the candidates through the NTA website: https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/, subject to the fulfillment of the eligibility conditions and receipt of the prescribed application fee by NTA. The candidate has to download the Admit Card from the NTA website. The candidate will appear in the Examination at the given Centre on the date and shift/timing as indicated in his/her e-Admit Card.

  • Jan 7, 2026 12:26 PM IST

    JEE Main 2026 exam city slip LIVE: What is the age criteria?

    For appearing in the JEE (Main) – 2026, there is no age limit for the candidates. The candidates who have passed the class XII / equivalent Examination in 2024, 2025 or appearing in 2026 irrespective of their age can appear in JEE (Main) – 2026 Examination. However, the candidates may be required to fulfill the age criteria of the Institute(s) to which they are desirous of taking admission.

  • Jan 7, 2026 11:25 AM IST

    JEE Main 2026 exam city slip LIVE: What is NTA JEE Main Session 1 mode of examination

    The JEE (Main) – 2026 is being conducted in the following modes:
    a) Paper 1 (B.E. /B. Tech.) in “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode.

    b) Paper 2A (B. Arch): Mathematics (Part-I) and Aptitude Test (Part-II) in “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode and Drawing Test (Part-III) in pen and paper (offline) mode, to be attempted on a drawing sheet of A4 size.

    c) Paper 2B (B. Planning): Mathematics (Part-I), Aptitude Test (Part-II), and Planning-Based Questions (Part-III) in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

  • Jan 7, 2026 9:30 AM IST

    JEE Main 2026 exam city slip LIVE: When will NTA JEE Main Session 1 exam be held?

    JEE (Main) – 2026 Session 1 for Paper 1 (B.E. / B. Tech.) will be held between 21 January and 30 January 2026 and Session 2 will be held between 02 April and 09 April 2026 tentatively.

  • Jan 7, 2026 9:29 AM IST

    JEE Main 2026 exam city slip LIVE: Why is NTA JEE Main Session 1 exam is held?

    The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE (Main) comprises of two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs) and Institutions / Universities funded / recognized by participating State Governments. JEE (Main) is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. JEE (Main) Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the country.

  • Jan 7, 2026 9:21 AM IST

    JEE Main 2026 exam city slip LIVE: Has NTA released JEE Main Session 1 advance city intimation slip release date

    No.

  • Jan 7, 2026 8:50 AM IST

    JEE Main 2026 exam city slip LIVE: Login Credentials required to download NTA JEE Main Session 1 advance city intimation slip

    Application Number

    Password/ Date of Birth

    Captcha code

  • Jan 7, 2026 8:49 AM IST

    JEE Main 2026 exam city slip LIVE: Has NTA released JEE Main Session 1 advance city intimation slip release date

    No. At present, NTA has not released the exact date and time for the publication of the JEE Main Advanced city intimation slip. However, as per media reports, the JEE Main city slip is likely to be released today.

  • Jan 7, 2026 8:47 AM IST

    JEE Main 2026 exam city slip LIVE: How to download NTA JEE Main Session 1 advance city intimation slip at jeemain.nta.nic.in


    • Go to the official website of NTA JEE at https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/.
    • Click on the link that reads, “Download JEE Main Session 1 exam city slip.”
    • Enter the login details such as application number, password, and captcha code.
    • Your NTA JEE Main exam city slip will appear on the screen.
    • Download and take a printout of it for future reference.
  • Jan 7, 2026 8:46 AM IST

    JEE Main 2026 exam city slip LIVE: When will NTA conduct JEE Main Session exam dates

    This year, the Joint Entrance Examination for the January Session exam is scheduled to be conducted between January 21 to 30, 2026.

About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.