JEE Main 2026 exam city slip LIVE: NTA JEE Main Session 1 advance city intimation slip at jeemain.nta.nic.in(soon); heres how to access, admit card, exam dates, paper pattern

JEE Main 2026 exam city slip LIVE: NTA JEE Main city slip is likely to be released soon. Check the step-by-step guide to access, admit card, exam dates, paper pattern

JEE Main 2026 exam city slip LIVE updates: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will issue the JEE Main exam city slip for Session 1 on its official website. This year, the Joint Entrance Examination for the January Session exam is scheduled to be conducted between January 21 to 30, 2026. The JEE Main exam city slip is expected to be released by the first week of January 2026, as per the information bulletin.

At present, NTA has not released the exact date and time for the publication of the JEE Main Advanced city intimation slip. However, as per media reports, the JEE Main city slip is likely to be released today. After the publication of the JEE Main Session 1 exam city slip, NTA will issue the JEE Main admit card. Check the step-by-step guide to download the JEE Main exam city slip.

Go to the official website of NTA JEE at https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/.

Click on the link that reads, “Download JEE Main Session 1 exam city slip.”

Enter the login details such as application number, password, and captcha code.

Your NTA JEE Main exam city slip will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for the latest updates on JEE Main exam city slip, JEE Main admit card.

