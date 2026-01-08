  • Home
JEE Main 2026 exam city slip LIVE: To access the JEE Main 2026 exam city slip, a registered candidate must enter his or her application number, password, date of birth, and security pin.

Published date india.com Published: January 8, 2026 9:27 AM IST
JEE Main 2026 Exam city slip LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will soon publish the JEE Main exam city slip for the Session 1 exam. To access the JEE Main 2026 exam city slip, a registered candidate must enter his or her application number, password, date of birth, and security pin. As per the information bulletin, the JEE Main exam city slip is expected to be released by the first week of January 2026. Meanwhile, the Joint Entrance Examination for the January Session exam is scheduled to be conducted between January 21 to 30, 2026.

  • Go to the official website of NTA JEE at https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/.
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download JEE Main Session 1 exam city slip.”
  • Enter the login details such as application number, password, and captcha code.
  • Your NTA JEE Main exam city slip will appear on the screen.
  • Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates on the JEE Main Session 1 exam schedule, JEE Main exam city slip, and JEE Main admit card.

Live Updates

  • Jan 8, 2026 4:07 PM IST

    The JEE Main Session 1 Paper 2A (B. Arch), Paper 2В (B.Planning) and Paper 2A & 2в (B.Arch & B. Planning both) will be held on January 29, 2026. The examination will be held in only a single shift: the first shift will be held from 9:00 AM to 12:30 noon.

  • Jan 8, 2026 4:06 PM IST

    JEE Main Paper 1 and Paper 2 exam dates

    The Joint Entrance Examination for the January Session exam is scheduled to be conducted between January 21 to 30, 2026. The JEE Main Session 1 Paper 1(B.E./B. Tech) will be held on February 21, 22, 23, 24 and January 28, 2026. The examination will be held in two shifts: the first shift will be held from 9:00 AM to 12:00 noon. Meanwhile, the second shift will be held from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

  • Jan 8, 2026 3:50 PM IST

    JEE Main 2026 exam city slip LIVE: The National Testing Agency(NTA) has released the JEE Main exam city slip for the Session 1 exam

  • Jan 8, 2026 11:16 AM IST

    JEE Main 2026 exam city slip LIVE: JEE Main Admit Card Release Date

    City Intimation Slip: First Week of January 2026 (Tentatively)

    Downloading Admit Cards from the NTA website: 03-04 days before the date of the Examination

    Dates of Examination: Between 21 January 2026 to 30 January 2026

    Display of Question Paper attempted by the Candidate and Answer Keys for inviting challenges: Will be displayed on the NTA website

    Declaration of Result: By 12 February, 2026

  • Jan 8, 2026 10:32 AM IST

    JEE Main 2026 exam city slip LIVE: Login Credentials required to download NTA JEE Main Session 1 advance city intimation slip

    Application Number

    Password/ Date of Birth

    Captcha code

  • Jan 8, 2026 10:32 AM IST

    JEE Main 2026 exam city slip LIVE: Why is NTA JEE Main Session 1 exam is held?

    The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE (Main) comprises of two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs) and Institutions / Universities funded / recognized by participating State Governments. JEE (Main) is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. JEE (Main) Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the country.

  • Jan 8, 2026 10:31 AM IST

    JEE Main 2026 exam city slip LIVE: When will NTA JEE Main Session 1 exam be held?

    JEE (Main) – 2026 Session 1 for Paper 1 (B.E. / B. Tech.) will be held between 21 January and 30 January 2026 and Session 2 will be held between 02 April and 09 April 2026 tentatively.

  • Jan 8, 2026 10:31 AM IST

    JEE Main 2026 exam city slip LIVE: What is NTA JEE Main Session 1 mode of examination

    The JEE (Main) – 2026 is being conducted in the following modes: a) Paper 1 (B.E. /B. Tech.) in “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode.

    b) Paper 2A (B. Arch): Mathematics (Part-I) and Aptitude Test (Part-II) in “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode and Drawing Test (Part-III) in pen and paper (offline) mode, to be attempted on a drawing sheet of A4 size.

    c) Paper 2B (B. Planning): Mathematics (Part-I), Aptitude Test (Part-II), and Planning-Based Questions (Part-III) in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

  • Jan 8, 2026 10:31 AM IST

    JEE Main 2026 exam city slip LIVE: What is the age criteria?

    For appearing in the JEE (Main) – 2026, there is no age limit for the candidates. The candidates who have passed the class XII / equivalent Examination in 2024, 2025 or appearing in 2026 irrespective of their age can appear in JEE (Main) – 2026 Examination. However, the candidates may be required to fulfill the age criteria of the Institute(s) to which they are desirous of taking admission.

