live

JEE Main 2026 exam city slip LIVE: NTA JEE Main Session 1 advance city slip at jeemain.nta.nic.in(OUT); how to download, update on admit card release date

JEE Main 2026 exam city slip LIVE: To access the JEE Main 2026 exam city slip, a registered candidate must enter his or her application number, password, date of birth, and security pin.

JEE Main 2026 Exam city slip LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will soon publish the JEE Main exam city slip for the Session 1 exam. To access the JEE Main 2026 exam city slip, a registered candidate must enter his or her application number, password, date of birth, and security pin. As per the information bulletin, the JEE Main exam city slip is expected to be released by the first week of January 2026. Meanwhile, the Joint Entrance Examination for the January Session exam is scheduled to be conducted between January 21 to 30, 2026.

Go to the official website of NTA JEE at https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download JEE Main Session 1 exam city slip.”

Enter the login details such as application number, password, and captcha code.

Your NTA JEE Main exam city slip will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates on the JEE Main Session 1 exam schedule, JEE Main exam city slip, and JEE Main admit card.

