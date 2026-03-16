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JEE Main 2026 Exam City Slip LIVE: NTA JEE Session 2 City Intimation Slip soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in; direct link, how to check, admit card update

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JEE Main 2026 Exam City Slip LIVE: NTA JEE Session 2 City Intimation Slip soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in; direct link, how to check, admit card update

JEE Main 2026 Exam City Slip LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to publish the JEE Main exam city slip for the April session soon.

सरकार की योजना है कि राज्य के सभी गांव और छोटे शहरों के छात्रों को भी बड़े शहरों जैसी तैयारी का माहौल मिलेगा. (Photo from Freepik)

JEE Main 2026 Exam City Slip LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to publish the JEE Main exam city slip for the April session soon. To download the NTA JEE Main exam city slip 2026 for Session 2, a candidate must enter their login credentials by visiting the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates are allowed to submit the JEE Main application form till 13 March 2026 (09:00 PM), with fee payment allowed up to 11:50 PM on March 13, 2026.

The Joint Entrance Examination (Main)-2026 Session-2 will be held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) Mode from April 2 to April 9, 2026 (Tentatively) in India and in a few cities outside India. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on JEE Main exam city slip.

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