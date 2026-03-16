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JEE Main 2026 Exam City Slip LIVE: NTA JEE Session 2 City Intimation Slip soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in; direct link, how to check, admit card update

JEE Main 2026 Exam City Slip LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to publish the JEE Main exam city slip for the April session soon.

Published date india.com Published: March 16, 2026 11:52 AM IST
email india.com By Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com
JEE Main 2026 Exam City Slip LIVE: NTA JEE Session 2 City Intimation Slip soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in; direct link, how to check, admit card update
सरकार की योजना है कि राज्य के सभी गांव और छोटे शहरों के छात्रों को भी बड़े शहरों जैसी तैयारी का माहौल मिलेगा. (Photo from Freepik)

JEE Main 2026 Exam City Slip LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to publish the JEE Main exam city slip for the April session soon. To download the NTA JEE Main exam city slip 2026 for Session 2, a candidate must enter their login credentials by visiting the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates are allowed to submit the JEE Main application form till 13 March 2026 (09:00 PM), with fee payment allowed up to 11:50 PM on March 13, 2026.

The Joint Entrance Examination (Main)-2026 Session-2 will be held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) Mode from April 2 to April 9, 2026 (Tentatively) in India and in a few cities outside India. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on JEE Main exam city slip.

Live Updates

  • Mar 16, 2026 11:53 AM IST

    How to Download JEE Main Exam City Slip 2026?

    • Visit the official website of NTA JEE at https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/.
    • Look for the link that reads, “JEE Main exam city slip.”
    • Enter the login credentials, such as application number, date of birth, and security pin.
    • Your JEE Main exam city slip will appear on the screen.
    • Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

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