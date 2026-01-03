Home

JEE Main 2026 exam city slip: NTA JEE Main advance city intimation city slip to release soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in; step-by-step guide to download

According to the information bulletin, the JEE Main exam city slip is likely to be released by the first week of January 2026.

The National Testing Agency(NTA) will release the JEE Main exam city slip soon for its January session exam on its official website. According to the information bulletin, the JEE Main exam city slip is likely to be released by the first week of January 2026. The Joint Entrance Examination is scheduled to be held between January 21 to 30, 2026.

The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE (Main) comprises of two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded

Technical Institutions (CFTIs) and Institutions / Universities funded/recognized by participating

State Governments. JEE (Main) is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for

admission to IITs. JEE (Main) Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses

in the country.

It is to be noted that the JEE Main exam city slip and the JEE Main admit card are two different documents. The JEE (Main) – 2026 is being conducted in the following modes:

a) Paper 1 (B.E. /B. Tech.) in “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode.

b) Paper 2A (B. Arch): Mathematics (Part-I) and Aptitude Test (Part-II) in “Computer Based Test

(CBT)” mode and Drawing Test (Part-III) in pen and paper (offline) mode, to be attempted on a drawing sheet of A4 size.

(CBT)” mode and Drawing Test (Part-III) in pen and paper (offline) mode, to be attempted on a drawing sheet of A4 size. c) Paper 2B (B. Planning): Mathematics (Part-I), Aptitude Test (Part-II), and Planning-Based Questions (Part-III) in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

To access the NTA JEE Main advance city intimation slip, a candidate must enter his/her application number, date of birth, and password. Check the step-by-step guide to download the NTA JEE Main exam city slip.

Visit the official website of NTA JEE at https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download JEE Main Session 1 exam city slip.” Enter the login details such as application number, password, and captcha code. Your NTA JEE Main exam city slip will appear on the screen. Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

Aspirants are advised to regularly visit the NTA official website at https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/ for further updates, instructions, or notices regarding the Joint Entrance Examination – 2026.

