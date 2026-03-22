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JEE Main 2026 Exam Dates revised for Session 2; NTA JEE exam city Intimation slip released at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2026 Exam Dates have been revised for Session 2. Check NTA JEE Main exam city slip download link here.

Published date india.com Published: March 22, 2026 5:47 PM IST
email india.com By Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com
JEE Main 2026 Exam Dates revised for Session 2; NTA JEE exam city Intimation slip released at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Main Exam City slip for the April Session. Meanwhile, NTA has revised the JEE Main exam dates for Session 2. Earlier, JEE Main was scheduled to be held from April 2 to April 9. However, now the testing agency will conduct the JEE Main examination on April 2, 4, 5, 6, 7, and April 8, 2026, at different centres located in various cities throughout the country and 15 cities outside India.

The JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Paper 1 (B.E./B. Tech) will be held on April 02, 04, 05, 06, and April 8, 2026. Meanwhile, Paper 2A (B. Arch) and Paper 2B (B.Planning) and Paper 2A & 2B (B.Arch & B. Planning both) will be conducted on April 7. The advance intimation for the Allotment of Examination City has been hosted on the website
https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/. The candidates are required to download their JEE Main Session 2 Examination City Intimation slip using the login credentials from the website https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/.

It is to be noted that the JEE Main admit card and JEE Main exam city slip are two different documents. “This is advance information for the allotment of the City where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates,” NTA, in an official statement, said.

JEE Main 2026 Exam city intimation slip: Step-by-Step guide to download NTA JEE Main exam city allotment slip

  • Visit the official website of NTA JEE at https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/.
  • Look for the link that reads, “Advance City Intimation for JEE(Main) – 2026 [Session-II]”
  • Enter the login details such as application number, password, and security pin.
  • Your JEE Main 2026 exam city slip will appear on the screen.
  • Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

The JEE (Main) – 2026 is being conducted in the following modes:

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  • a) Paper 1 (B.E. /B. Tech.) in “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode.
  • b) Paper 2A (B. Arch): Mathematics (Part-I) and Aptitude Test (Part-II) in “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode and Drawing Test (Part-III) in pen and paper (offline) mode, to be attempted on a drawing sheet of A4 size.
  • c) Paper 2B (B. Planning): Mathematics (Part-I), Aptitude Test (Part-II), and Planning-Based Questions (Part-III) in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

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