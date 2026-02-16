By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
JEE Main 2026 Final Answer Key released at jeemain.nta.nic.in; direct link, result awaited
JEE Main Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency(NTA) has released the JEE Main finaol answer key 2026 today, February 16, 2026. Candidates can access the JEE Main final answer key at https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/.
