JEE Main 2026 Paper 1 exam concludes today; what’s next?

The National Testing Agency(NTA) will conclude the JEE Main Paper 1 (B.E./B. Tech) examination today, January 28, 2026. The first shift will commence from 9:00 AM to 12:00 noon, and the second Shift will be held from 3:00 PM to 06:00 PМ. The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE (Main) comprises two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), and Institutions / Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments. JEE (Main) is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. JEE (Main) Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the country.

Soon after the conclusion of the exam, NTA will release the JEE Main Answer Key on its website. At present, NTA has not released any exact date or time for the publication of the JEE Main answer key. Once released, candidates can access the NTA JEE Main answer key at https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/.

To access the JEE Main Answer Key for Paper 1(B.E./B. Tech), a registered candidate must enter his or her application number, date of birth and security pin.

