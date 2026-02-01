  • Home
  • Education
  • JEE Main 2026 registration: NTA JEE Main application for April session likely today; how to apply

JEE Main 2026 registration: NTA JEE Main application for April session likely today; how to apply

Candidates can access the JEE Main application form by visiting the official website.

Published date india.com Published: February 1, 2026 9:25 AM IST
email india.com By Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com
JEE Main 2026 registration: NTA JEE Main application for April session likely today; how to apply

JEE Main April registration: The National Testing Agency(NTA) is all set to begin the JEE Main registration for the April session. Candidates can access the JEE Main application form.

About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.