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JEE Main 2026 Result April Session soon LIVE: NTA JEE Final Answer key download link soon; Paper 1 topper list awaited

JEE Main 2026 Result April Session soon LIVE: NTA JEE Final Answer key download link soon; Paper 1 topper list awaited

The NTA JEE Main April Session scores can be downloaded at https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/.

JEE Main 2026 Result April Session soon LIVE: NTA JEE Final Answer key download link soon; Paper 1 topper list awaited

JEE Main 2026 Result April Session LIVE Updates: The JEE Main 2026 Final Answer Key will be announced soon. Along with the JEE Main Final Answer Key, the National Testing Agency(NTA) will publish the JEE Main for the April Session Paper 1(B.E./ B. Tech.). The candidates were allowed to raise objections, if any, against the NTA JEE Main provisional answer key till April 13. The NTA JEE Main Session 2 scores can be downloaded at https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/.

Has the JEE Main Result been announced?

At present, the JEE Main result has not been released. The NTA decision on the challenges shall be final and no further communication will be entertained. NTA will not inform the Candidates individually about the outcome of the challenges made. The subject experts will examine all the challenges received and then a final answer key will be displayed and declared.

According to the JEE Main information bulletin, the result will be compiled based on the final answer key declared on NTA website. No grievance with regard to answer key(s) and recorded response(s) after the declaration of result/NTA Score of JEE (Main) – 2026 will be entertained.

JEE Main 2026 Result April Session: How to Check?

Visit the official website of NTA JEE at https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Look for the link that reads, “Download JEE Main Session 2 Answer Key.”

Enter the login details and click on the submit option.

Your JEE Main result will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

When were JEE Main exam held?

For further clarification related to JEE (Main) – 2026, the candidate may also contact 011-40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in. The National Testing Agency conducted the JEE (Main)–2026 Session 2 on 02, 04, 05, 06 and 08 April 2026 (Paper 1: B.E./ B. Tech.) and on 07 April 2026 (Paper 2A: B. Arch. and Paper 2B: B. Planning) at 567 Centres located in 306 Cities across the country and 14 Cities outside India. Along with JEE Main result, the agency will issue the topper list.

JEE Main result will be cancelled for these candidates

The result of JEE (Main) – 2026 of the candidate(s) who indulge in Unfair Means Practices will be cancelled and will not be declared. Similarly, the result of those candidates who appear from the Centre other than the one allotted to them or allow another candidate/person to write the examination on his behalf will be cancelled. Any candidate who appears in a Session more than once will lead to cancellation of his/ her candidature and will be debarred as per relevant UFM clause. No plea will be entertained in this regard.

JEE Main Result expected date

For Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.), approximately 11.06 lakh candidates registered domestically and 4,229 internationally, with an attendance of about 93% and Aadhaar authentication of around 97%. The results of JEE (Main) – 2026 Session 2 for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) are likely to be declared by 20 April 2026. The results will be compiled by considering the best performance of candidates across both sessions of JEE (Main) – 2026, in accordance with the established policy.

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