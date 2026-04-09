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JEE Main 2026 Result April Session: NTA JEE Question Papers OUT today at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Paper 1 Provisional Answer Key on this date

JEE Main 2026 Result April Session: NTA JEE Question Papers OUT today at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Paper 1 Provisional Answer Key on this date

JEE Main 2026 Answer Key download link will be released soon.

JEE Main Result 2026: The JEE Main Answer Key for Session 2 Paper 1(B.E./B/Tech) will be announced on April 11, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the JEE Main Session 2 examination can download the JEE Main Provisional Answer at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the answer key, within a stipulated time frame, on payment of a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 per question.

When will NTA issue JEE Main results?

The JEE (Main) 2026 results for Session 2 Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) are likely to be declared by April 20, 2026. The results will be compiled by considering the best performance of candidates across both sessions of JEE (Main) – 2026, in accordance with the established policy. It is to be noted that the National Testing Agency will make available the administered Question Papers for all shifts of JEE (Main) – 2026 Session 2 in the public domain today, April 9, 2026.

When was JEE Main exam held?

The Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2026 Session 2 was successfully conducted on 02, 04, 05, 06, 07, and 08 April 2026 in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The examination was held at approximately 566 centres located in 304 cities across India and 14 cities abroad, with around 11.23 lakh candidates appearing. For Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.), approximately 11.06 lakh candidates registered domestically and 4,229 internationally, with an attendance of about 93% and Aadhaar authentication of around 97%. For Paper 2 (B.Arch./B.Planning), approximately 54,953 candidates registered domestically and 270 internationally, with an attendance of about 73% and Aadhaar authentication of around 97%.

How to Check JEE Main Session 2 Answer Key?

Visit the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Look for the answer key link. Or click on the link that reads, “Answer Key for JEE(Main)-2026 [Session-I] – Paper-I (B.E/B.Tech).”

Enter the login details, such as JEE application number, password and security pin.

Your JEE Main Session 2 Answer Key will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

Taking to X, NTA wrote,”The countdown to JEE (Main) Session 2 results begins! April 9: Release of question papers.

April 11 (tentative): Provisional Answer Key & Challenges open (₹200/question). April 20 (tentative): Paper 1 Results & Final Rankings. The best of your two sessions will be considered!”

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The countdown to JEE (Main) Session 2 results begins!

April 9: Release of question papers.

April 11 (tentative): Provisional Answer Key & Challenges open (₹200/question).

April 20 (tentative): Paper 1 Results & Final Rankings.

The best of your two sessions will be… pic.twitter.com/6Fc03lDQYv — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) April 8, 2026

The results of JEE (Main) Paper 1 will be used for B.E/B.Tech, and also other programs like Integrated M.Sc., Integrated M.Tech, Integrated B.Tech and MBA, Bachelor of Science, Bachelor of pharmaceutics, Bachelor of Design, etc.

Compilation and display of Result of Paper-1 of JEE (Main) – 2026

The NTA scores for each of the candidates in Total in Paper-1 for Session 1 as well as for Session 2 of JEE (Main) – 2026 will be merged for the compilation of results and preparation of the overall Merit List/Ranking. The best of the two NTA Scores in Total (and not in individual subject) will be considered for further processing for those candidates who appeared in both sessions.

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