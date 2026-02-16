Home

JEE Main 2026 result at jeemain.nta.nic.in(soon); Gender, Category-wise NTA scores awaited

JEE Main result will be declared shortly. NTA will also publish the JEE Main state-wise topper list, General Category toppers, OBC-NCL Category toppers, Gen-EWS Category toppers, SC Category toppers, and PwBD toppers.

JEE Main 2026 result: The National Testing Agency(NTA) is all set to announce the JEE Main result for Session 1 anytime soon. The JEE (Main) – 2026 Session 1 was held on 21, 22, 23, 24, and 28 January 2026 (Paper 1: B.E./B. Tech.) and on 29 January 2026 (Paper 2A: B. Arch. and Paper 2B: B. Planning) at 642 Centres located in 311 Cities across the country and 15 Cities outside India. Meanwhile, the JEE Main Answer Key for Paper 1 (B.E/ B. Tech.) was released on February 4.

At present, the JEE Main result time has not been announced. The Paper 1 (B.E. /B. Tech.) was conducted in “Computer-Based Test (CBT)” mode. Along with the JEE Main Session 1 result, NTA will issue the gender/Category-wise distribution of Candidates Registered for Paper 1 (B.E. /B. Tech.), JEE Main topper list, name of candidates (in ascending order of Application No.) who have obtained NTA Score of 100 in Paper 1 (В.Е./ В. Теch.).

JEE Main Result 2026: How to Download NTA JEE MAIN Scorecard?

Visit the official website of NTA JEE Main at https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/. Look for the JEE Main result link. Enter the login details such as application number, date of birth/security code, and password. Your JEE Main Result will appear on the screen. Download and save a copy of it for future reference.

