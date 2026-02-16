By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
JEE Main 2026 result at jeemain.nta.nic.in(soon); Gender, Category-wise NTA scores awaited
JEE Main result will be declared shortly. NTA will also publish the JEE Main state-wise topper list, General Category toppers, OBC-NCL Category toppers, Gen-EWS Category toppers, SC Category toppers, and PwBD toppers.
JEE Main 2026 result: The National Testing Agency(NTA) is all set to announce the JEE Main result for Session 1 anytime soon. The JEE (Main) – 2026 Session 1 was held on 21, 22, 23, 24, and 28 January 2026 (Paper 1: B.E./B. Tech.) and on 29 January 2026 (Paper 2A: B. Arch. and Paper 2B: B. Planning) at 642 Centres located in 311 Cities across the country and 15 Cities outside India. Meanwhile, the JEE Main Answer Key for Paper 1 (B.E/ B. Tech.) was released on February 4.
At present, the JEE Main result time has not been announced. The Paper 1 (B.E. /B. Tech.) was conducted in “Computer-Based Test (CBT)” mode. Along with the JEE Main Session 1 result, NTA will issue the gender/Category-wise distribution of Candidates Registered for Paper 1 (B.E. /B. Tech.), JEE Main topper list, name of candidates (in ascending order of Application No.) who have obtained NTA Score of 100 in Paper 1 (В.Е./ В. Теch.).
NTA will also publish the JEE Main state-wise topper list, General Category toppers, OBC-NCL Category toppers, Gen-EWS Category toppers, SC Category toppers, and PwBD toppers. Stay tuned to check JEE Main result details.
JEE Main Result 2026: How to Download NTA JEE MAIN Scorecard?
- Visit the official website of NTA JEE Main at https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/.
- Look for the JEE Main result link.
- Enter the login details such as application number, date of birth/security code, and password.
- Your JEE Main Result will appear on the screen.
- Download and save a copy of it for future reference.
