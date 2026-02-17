Home

JEE Main 2026 result: Meet JEE Main topper Arnav Gautam who scored 100 percentile in JEE Main Paper 1, he hails from…, wants to..

Arnav Gautam hails from Rajasthan. He cracked the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), one of the toughest competitive examinations in India.

The National Testing Agency on Monday declared the JEE Main result for the Session 1 exam. This year, a total of 12 students scored a perfect 100 percentile. The examination was held in 658 centres in 326 cities, including 15 cities outside India. A total of 13,55,293 students appeared for the exam. Out of the registered candidates, only 13,04,653 students appeared for the exam. Delhi (NCT)’s Shreyas Mishra topped the JEE Main exam. Meanwhile, Rajasthan’s Arnav Gautam was also among the 12 candidates who scored 100 percentile.

Arnav Gautam hails from Rajasthan. He cracked the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), one of the toughest competitive examinations in India, in his maiden attempt. It is stated that both his parents were from a humanities background. However, Gautam chose a different path.

While speaking to the Indian Express, Gautam’s mother said,”Arnav was always intelligent and very sincere in his studies. He has a tight schedule. He is also independent when it comes to studying. Arnav studied from Allen and relied on coaching notes completely.”

Later, she stated that his son, now a JEE topper, also maintained a balance between his mental and physical health. To do so, Gautam played cricket with his younger brother after returning from coaching around 9-9:30 pm.

“I believe that self-study is the most important factor in truly grasping a concept, but finding the right direction is nearly impossible without professional coaching. In an examination as competitive as the JEE, the immediate resolution of doubts is of utmost importance,’ Gautam was quoted as saying to IndianExpress.

Moreover, Gautam’s success in obtaining a good rank in the IIT JEE Main 2026 exam was driven by his approach to the examination. The report suggests that he opted for Chemistry first, followed by physics, leaving mathematics for the last.

“My disciplined time management didn’t just allow me to finish early; it granted me a crucial ‘buffer zone’ to re-evaluate the entire exam. This final sweep allowed me to catch errors, ensuring a zero-mistake performance and a flawless result,” the JEE Main topper told IndianExpress. At present, Gautam wants to pursue computer science at IIT Bombay.

