Meet JEE Main topper who got 300 marks out of 300, cracked JEE Main with 100 percentile, his name is…, his father is..

This JEE Main topper got 300 marks out of 300, cracked JEE Main with 100 percentile. Read his preparation strategy.

JEE Main topper list 2026: It is rightly said that there’s no shortcut to success—you have to take the stairs. Every step matters. Every early morning, late night, small sacrifice, and quiet moment of self-doubt you overcome builds a foundation no elevator could ever replicate. Every year, lakhs of students appear for the JEE Main examination to secure admission to a top engineering college. Meanwhile, only a few students are able to fulfil this dream. The National Testing Agency declared the JEE Main result this week. A total of 12 candidates secured a perfect 100 NTA score (percentile).

Who is this JEE Main topper who got 300 marks out of 300?

Out of the 12 candidates, three students hail from Rajasthan. In this article, we will discuss the success story of Kabeer Chhillar, who secured 100 percentile in the JEE Main Paper 1 exam. According to the NTA JEE press release, Kabeer Chhillar got an All India Rank (AIR) 4.

How did this JEE Main topper, who cracked JEE Main with 100 percentile, prepare for exam?

Speaking about his personal life, his father, Mohit Chhillar, works in a private company. His father is an IITian. Meanwhile, her mother, Priyanka Chhillar, is a private teacher. He has a younger brother who, as per media reports, is studying in class 9th. According to the Careers360 report, he got 98 per cent in the Class 10th examination. He scored a perfect 300 out of 300 in the JEE Main Session 1 exam. For the last two years, Kabir Chhillar has been a regular classroom student in Kota.

In conversation with India Today, the JEE topper said, “Hard work in the right direction is crucial. Simply studying for long hours is not enough. You need to understand what you are doing and why you are doing it.”

Speaking about the exam preparation strategy, Kabir stated that he followed a structured and disciplined routine. He split every subject into small parts. He stated, “I studied each topic by breaking it into small sections. I prepared short notes for quick revision and revised them regularly. Consistency was the key.” His exam preparation strategy also included mock tests and detailed performance analysis. He never felt disheartened by his mistakes. Instead, he used them as a learning tool. “Analysing my mistakes was very important for me. After every test, I would carefully review where I went wrong. This helped me improve my performance steadily,” he told India Today. At present, Kabir aims to study CS at IIT Bombay. Moreover, he also wishes to study at MIT.

The results of JEE (Main) 2026 Paper 2 (B. Arch/B. Planning) will be declared later. For the General category, there were 1,65,622 female candidates and 3,08,011 male candidates, totalling 4,73,633. In the Gen-EWS category, 53,824 females and 1,10,436 males were registered, making a total of 1,64,260, the release noted.

