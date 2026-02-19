Home

Education

JEE Main 2026 Result: NTA JEE Main Session 1 Paper 2 scores at jeemain.nta.nic.in soon; how to check

JEE Main 2026 Result: NTA JEE Main Session 1 Paper 2 scores at jeemain.nta.nic.in soon; how to check

JEE Main Paper 2 result will be announced soon. Check the step-by-step guide to download scores.

जी मेन्स का रिजल्ट NTA के इस ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट पर आएगा

JEE Main Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to declare the JEE Main result 2026 for Paper 2 anytime soon. Candidates can access the JEE Main Result and JEE Main scorecard at https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/. This year, the National Testing Agency conducted the JEE (Main) – 2026 Session 1 on 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28 January 2026 (Paper 1: B.E./B. Tech.) and on 29 January 2026 (Paper 2A: B. Arch. and Paper 2B: B. Planning) at 642 Centres located in 311 Cities across the country and 15 Cities outside India.

It is to be noted that the NTA scores/results of Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) were declared on February 16. The results of JEE (Main) 2026 Paper 2 (B. Arch/B. Planning) will be declared later. The Examination was also conducted in 15 cities outside India in Manama, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, Kuwait City, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos, West Java, Washington, Munich and Abu Dhabi.

JEE Main Result 2026: How to Download NTA JEE MAIN Scorecard?

Visit the official website of NTA JEE Main at https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/. Look for the JEE Main result link. Enter the login details such as application number, date of birth/security code, and password. Your JEE Main Result will appear on the screen. Download and save a copy of it for future reference.

The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE (Main) comprises of two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for

admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded

Technical Institutions (CFTIs) and Institutions / Universities funded / recognized by participating

State Governments. JEE (Main) is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for

admission to IITs. JEE (Main) Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the country.

JEE Main result: Check paper pattern

Paper 2A (B. Arch): Mathematics (Part-I) and Aptitude Test (Part-II) in “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode and Drawing Test (Part-III) in pen and paper (offline) mode, to be attempted on

a drawing sheet of A4 size.

a drawing sheet of A4 size. Paper 2B (B. Planning): Mathematics (Part-I), Aptitude Test (Part-II), and Planning-Based Questions (Part-III) in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

JEE Main: How are scores calculated?

Since JEE (Main) – 2026 Paper-2A (B. Arch) or Paper-2B (B. Planning) will be conducted in two sessions, NTA scores will be calculated corresponding to the raw (actual) marks obtained by a candidate. The calculated NTA scores for all the shifts of Session-1 will be declared on the website. This will comprise the NTA scores for each of the three parts (Mathematics, Aptitude Test and Drawing Test or Planning Based Test) and the total in Paper 2A (B. Arch) or Paper B (B. Planning) of Session 1 of JEE (Main) – 2026.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.