JEE Main 2026 result: Odisha twins brothers made history by securing identical marks in JEE-Main Session 1 exam, reveals their strategy

This time, twin brothers Mahroof and Masroor Ahmed Khan from Bhubaneswar have secured identical scores in the JEE-Main 2026 Session 1 Paper 1 examination.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of JEE (Main) 2026 Session 1 Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.), with 12 candidates securing a perfect 100 NTA score (percentile). The exam recorded an overall attendance of 96.26 per cent.

According to the release, 12 candidates achieved a 100 NTA Score (percentile) in the JEE (Main) 2026 Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.). The top scorers include Shreyas Mishra (Delhi-NCT), Narendrababu Gari Mahith and Pasala Mohith (Andhra Pradesh), and Shubham Kumar (Bihar), among others.

#WATCH | Kota, Rajasthan: Twin brothers Mahroof and Masroor Ahmed Khan from Bhubaneswar made history by achieving identical scores in the JEE-Main exam. "Luckily, there weren't too many difficulties. It was quite smooth sailing. All the teachers helped a lot. I just did whatever… pic.twitter.com/yR14CyEcAx — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2026

While speaking to news agency ANI, one of the brothers said, “Luckily, there weren’t too many difficulties. It was quite smooth sailing. All the teachers helped a lot. I just did whatever the teachers told me to do, and followed up, did all the work. Nothing else, nothing special.”

Furthermore, he stated, “I’ve devoted a lot of time to preparation. I’ve been preparing for JEE on my own for 5 years. A lot of hard work has gone into it, and Kota has definitely helped a lot.”While the other brother said, “I had difficulty; sometimes I got low marks because of silly mistakes. I talked to the teacher about it.”

Later, he added, “Studying NCERT is good for JEE. I would like to give credit to Allen, my parents, my family, and my hard work as well.”

NTA conducted the Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) of Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2026 Session 1 (January) in 658 Centres in 326 Cities (including 15 cities outside India). The examination was conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across 658 centres in 326 cities, including 15 cities outside India. It was held in 13 languages — Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

