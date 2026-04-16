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JEE Main 2026 Result 2026 News LIVE: NTA JEE Session 2 Scores, Topper List expected soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in; download link, steps to check

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JEE Main 2026 Result 2026 News LIVE: NTA JEE Session 2 Scores, Topper List expected soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in; download link, steps to check

JEE Main 2026 Result Session 2 LIVE Updates: The JEE Main 2026 Result download link will be active at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2026 Result 2026 News LIVE: NTA JEE Session 2 Scores, Topper List expected soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in; download link, steps to check

JEE Main 2026 Result Session 2 LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will declare the JEE Main 2026 Result for the Session 2 anytime soon. The JEE Main 2026 Result download link will be active at jeemain.nta.nic.in. It is to be noted that the JEE Main Answer Key 2026 has been released for the April Session Paper 1(B.E./ B. Tech.). The candidates can raise objections, if any, against the NTA JEE Main provisional answer key. The NTA JEE Main April Session answer key can be downloaded at https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/. Along with the NTA JEE Main answer key, the agency has published the JEE Main recorded response sheet for the candidates.

“The Provisional Answer Keys of Paper 1 (B.E. /B. Tech) along with the Question Papers with Recorded Responses have been uploaded on the website https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/ for interested candidates to submit challenge to the Provisional Answer Keys (if any) online by paying nonrefundable processing fee of 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred Only) per question challenged as per the Procedure given in Annexure 1, during the period mentioned below,” NTA in an official notice said.

The payment for the processing fee was to be made through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking till 13 April 2026 (up to 11:50 PM). No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The fee towards the challenge will not be accepted through any other mode.

According to the press release, the results of JEE (Main) – 2026 Session 2 for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) are likely to be declared by 20 April 2026. The results will be compiled by considering the best performance of candidates across both sessions of JEE (Main) – 2026, in accordance with the established policy.

How to download JEE Main Session 2 Result?

Visit the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Look for the result link. Or click on the link that reads,”Declaration of Joint Entrance Examination [JEE (Main) – 2026] Session 2 NTA Scores for Paper 1 (B.E. / B. Tech.) – reg. Enter the login details such as application number, password, and captcha code. Your JEE Main result will appear on the screen. Download and save it for future reference.

Along with the JEE Main result, the agency will publish candidates names (in ascending order of Application No.) have obtained NTA Score (percentile) of 100 in Paper 1 (B.E. / B. Tech.), Gender-wise/ Category-wise distribution of Candidates Appeared for Paper 1 (В.E. / B. Теch) and other details.

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