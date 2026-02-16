Home

Education

JEE Main 2026 scores: How NTA JEE Main Session 1 results are prepared? Know about Normalization process

JEE Main 2026 scores: How NTA JEE Main Session 1 results are prepared? Know about Normalization process

The JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Paper-1 was conducted in multi-shifts, and the NTA scores will be calculated corresponding to the raw (actual) marks obtained by a candidate.

JEE Main result 2026: The NTA JEE Main Session 1 result will be declared today on its official website. The https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/ will host the JEE Main result and scorecard. To access the NTA JEE Main result, a registered candidate needs their application number, password, and captcha code. The Joint Entrance Examination(Main) was held on January 21, 22, 23, 24, and 28 January 2026 (Paper 1: B.E./B. Tech.) and on 29 January 2026 (Paper 2A: B. Arch. and Paper 2B: B. Planning) at 642 Centres located in 311 Cities across the country and 15 Cities outside India.

In this article, we have provided you with the step-by-step guide for Normalization and preparation of result.

Step-1: Distribution of Examinees in two Shifts:

Candidates have to be distributed into two Shifts randomly so that each Shift has an approximately equal number of candidates. These two Shifts would be as follows: Day-1 Shift -1, Day-1 Shift -2 In the event of more number of days or less number of Shift, the candidates will be divided accordingly. This will ensure that there is no bias in the distribution of candidates who shall take the examination. Further, with a large population of examinees spread over the entire country, the possibility of such bias becomes remote.

Step 2: Preparation of Results for each Shift:

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The examination results for each Shift will be prepared in the form of

Raw Score

Percentiles Scores of Total raw scores

The Percentiles would be calculated for each candidate in the Shift as follows: Let TP1 be the Percentile Score of the Total Raw Score of that candidate

Total Percentile(TPI): No. of candidates appeared from the Shift with raw score EQUAL To OR LESS than the score of the candidate/ Total no. of candidates who appeared in the Shift.

Step-3: Compilation of NTA score and Preparation of Result:

The Percentile scores for the Total Raw Score for all the Shifts (Day-1 Shift -1: Day-1 Shift -2) as calculated in Step-2 above would be merged and shall be called the NTA scores which will then be used for the compilation of results and further processing for deciding the allocation. In the event of the percentiles corresponding to the eligibility (cut-off) marks for the multiShifts being dissimilar/unequal, the lowest will be the eligibility cut-off for that category for all candidates (i.e. all Shifts).

For Example: In the Examination held in two Shifts, if the 40% marks correspond to a Percentile

score of 78 in Shift 1 and 79 in Shift 2, then all those equal to or above 78 percentiles (Percentile

score of 100 to 78) in both Shifts will become eligible in General Category. “A similar method

will be adopted for the other categories to determine eligibility cut-offs. In case the examination

is held in more number of Shifts the same principle shall apply,” reads the statement published in the JEE Main information bulletin.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.