JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Application Correction Window opens tomorrow; editable fields, last date

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 correction window will open soon. Check details here.

JEE Main Result 2026 Will Now Be Declared On February 16

JEE Main 2026 correction window dates: The JEE Main 2026 Session 2 application correction window will open tomorrow, February 27, 2026. Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency(NTA) closed the JEE Main registration on February 25 at 9:00 PM. The last date to make changes in the JEE Main application form is February 28. “Corrections in only certain fields will be permitted during the correction window, which will be notified at a later stage,” the NTA in the JEE Main information bulletin said.

For new candidates who applied for Session 2 only during the period from 01 February to February 25, 2026, Candidates shall not be allowed to change their mobile number, email address, Address(Permanent and Present), Emergency Contact details, or live/ Uploaded Photograph of candidates.

For New Candidates (Applied for Session 2 only)

Allowed to change ONE of the following:

Candidate Name, Father’s Name, or Mother’s Name.

Allowed to change/add ALL the following:

Educational qualification details (Class 10th and 12th), State Code of Eligibility, Date of Birth, Gender, Category, Sub-category/PwD, Signature, and Paper.

When will NTA conduct JEE Main exam date?

The Joint Entrance Examination(JEE) Main Session 2 examination will be held from April 2 to April 9, 2026.

What is the mode of JEE Main exam

The JEE (Main) – 2026 is being conducted in the following modes:

a) Paper 1 (B.E. /B. Tech.) in “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode.

b) Paper 2A (B. Arch): Mathematics (Part-I) and Aptitude Test (Part-II) in “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode and Drawing Test (Part-III) in pen and paper (offline) mode, to be attempted on a drawing sheet of A4 size.

c) Paper 2B (B. Planning): Mathematics (Part-I), Aptitude Test (Part-II), and Planning-Based Questions (Part-III) in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

The candidates are allowed to make the corrections, latest by 28 February 2026 (up to 11:50 Р.M.). “Thereafter, no correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances. The additional fee (wherever applicable) shall be paid by the candidate concerned either through Credit Card/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI,” NTA in press release stated. After the JEE Main correction window closes, NTA will issue the exam city slip and admit card.

When will NTA release the JEE Main exam city slip?

To access the NTA JEE Main exam city slip, a registered candidate must enter his/her application number, password, and captcha code. After that, the JEE Main admit card will be published. Candidates are also advised to look into the response of queries received by the NTA and uploaded as FAQS on the website. For further clarification related to JEE (Main)-2026, the candidates can also email at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

