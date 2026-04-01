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JEE Main 2026 Session 2 exam begins tomorrow; check exam day guidelines, dress code, prohibited items, reporting time, frisking, toilet break rules

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 exam begins tomorrow; check exam day guidelines, dress code, prohibited items, reporting time, frisking, toilet break rules

JEE Main 2026 April session exam begins tomorrow. Check exam day guidelines, dress code, and prohibited items.

JEE Main

JEE Main 2026 April Session: The National Testing Agency is all set to conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (Main)-2026 Session-2 at different Centres located in various cities throughout the country and 15 cities outside India. The JEE Main exam will be held on April 2, 4, 5, 6, 7, and April 8, 2026. The JEE Main Paper 1 (B.E./B. Tech) will be held from April 2 and April 4, 2026. The first Shift will commence from 09:00 A.M. to 12:00 Noon. The JEE Main Paper 1 Second Shift will be held from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Candidates are advised to download the NTA JEE Main admit card at https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/.

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 exam begins tomorrow; check exam day guidelines, dress code, prohibited items, reporting time, frisking, toilet break rules

Before appearing for the JEE Main exam, candidates are advised to report to the examination centre. Check exam day guidelines here.

Candidates are advised to report at the Examination Center well on time i.e. 02 hours before the commencement of the Examination.

Candidates should take their seats immediately after the opening of the Examination Hall. If the candidates do not report before the gate closing time due to any reason i.e. traffic jam, train/bus delay, etc., they will not be permitted to appear in the Examination since they did not reach the centre as per the pre-intimated time. No representation will be entertained for such candidates who report late at the Examination centre. The NTA shall not be responsible for any delay of the candidate to reach the Examination Centre in any way.

The candidate must show, on-demand, the Admit Card downloaded/ printed from the NTA website for admission in the Examination centre/ room/ hall. The Test Centre Staff on duty is authorized to verify the identity of candidates and may take steps to verify and confirm the identity credentials. Candidates are requested to extend their full cooperation. Candidates who do not possess valid Admit Card and authorized Photo IDs shall not be permitted to take the examination under any circumstances by the Centre Superintendent.

Candidates are NOT allowed to carry Instruments, Geometry or Pencil box, Handbag, Purse, any kind of Paper/ Stationery/ Textual material (printed or written material), Eatables and Water (loose or packed), Mobile Phone/ Earphone/ Microphone/ Pager, Calculator, DocuPen, Slide Rules, Log Tables, Camera, Tape Recorder, Electronic Watches with facilities of calculator, any metallic item or electronic gadgets/ devices in the Examination Centre/ Hall/Room.

Candidates MUST carry the following documents on the day of the examination at the test centre.

Print copy of Admit Card along with Self Declaration (Undertaking) downloaded from the NTA

Website (a clear printout on A4 size paper) duly filled in.

Website (a clear printout on A4 size paper) duly filled in. One passport size photograph (same as uploaded on the Online Application Form) for pasting on the specific space in the Attendance Sheet at Centre during the Examination.

Any one of the authorized photo IDs (must be original, valid, and non-expired) – valid School Identity Card/ PAN card / Voter ID/ Passport/ Aadhaar Card (with photograph)/ e-Aadhaar with photograph/ Class X I I Board Admit Card with photograph/ Bank Passbook with Photograph.

PwD/PwBD Certificate issued by the authorized medical officer, if claiming the relaxation under PwD/PwBD category or PwD/PwBD Certificate regarding physical limitation in an Examination to write as per Annexures given in Information Bulletin, if claiming the relaxation under PwD/PwBD category.

A simple transparent Ball Point Pen.

Diabetic students will be allowed to carry eatables like sugar tablets/fruits (like bananas/apples/oranges) and transparent water bottles to the Examination Hall/Room. However, they will not be allowed to carry packed foods like chocolates/candy/sandwiches, etc. Apart from the biometric attendance and frisking at entry, if a candidate goes bio-break/toilet, he/she should undergo the mandatory frisking and biometrics again.

JEE Main dress code

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) being conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) does not have an officially established dress code at this time. However, there are suggested dress codes for students who will sit for the exam. Students are expected to wear appropriate clothing for the exam. Students should not wear hats, headscarves, jewelry, or any other metal items during their examination.

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