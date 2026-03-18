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JEE Main 2026 Session 2 from April 2; NTA JEE exam city slip, admit card expected soon

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 from April 2; NTA JEE exam city slip, admit card expected soon

The JEE Main admit card and JEE Main exam city slip are two different documents.

JEE Main 2026 Exam City Slip LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct Joint Entrance Examination (Main)-2026 Session-2 in Computer-Based Test (CBT) Mode from April 2 to 9, 2026 (Tentatively) in India and in a few cities outside India. Before conducting the JEE Main exams, NTA will publish the JEE Main exam city slip and JEE Main admit card for the April Session. It is to be noted that the JEE Main admit card and JEE Main exam city slip are two different documents.

The NTA JEE Main exam city slip 2026 for Session 2 can be accessed at https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/. A candidate must enter his/her login credentials by visiting the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates are allowed to submit the JEE Main application form till 13 March 2026 (09:00 PM), with fee payment allowed up to 11:50 PM on March 13, 2026.

Speaking about the JEE Main paper pattern, the JEE (Main) – 2026 is being conducted in the following modes:

a) Paper 1 (B.E. /B. Tech.) in “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode.

b) Paper 2A (B. Arch): Mathematics (Part-I) and Aptitude Test (Part-II) in “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode and Drawing Test (Part-III) in pen and paper (offline) mode, to be attempted on a drawing sheet of A4 size.

c) Paper 2B (B. Planning): Mathematics (Part-I), Aptitude Test (Part-II), and Planning-Based Questions (Part-III) in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

How to download the NTA JEE Main exam city slip?

Visit the official website of NTA JEE Main at https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/.

Look for the link that reads, “Download NTA JEE Main exam city slip.”

Enter the login details, such as the application number and date of birth.

Your NTA JEE Main exam city slip will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference. In how many languages will JEE Main be held? Drawing from the National Education Policy (NEP), the JEE (Main) – 2026 will be conducted in thirteen languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. Add India.com as a Preferred Source What is the JEE Main marking scheme? While every effort will be made to ensure that each question has only one unique answer, in case, it is found that a question has more than one option, it will be dealt in the following manner:- 1. Correct answer or the most appropriate answer: Four marks (+4)

2. Any incorrect option marked will be given minus one mark (-1)

3. Unanswered/Marked for Review (without selecting any option) will be given no mark (0)

4. If more than one option is found to be correct then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to only those who have marked any of the correct options

5. If all options are found to be correct then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question

Although sufficient care will be taken for the correctness of questions, in the event that a question(s) needs to be dropped, full marks for that question(s) will be awarded to ALL candidates who appear for that particular shift

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