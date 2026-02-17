Home

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of JEE (Main) 2026 Session 1 Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.), with 12 candidates securing a perfect 100 NTA score (percentile). The top scorers include Shreyas Mishra (Delhi-NCT), Narendrababu Gari Mahith and Pasala Mohith (Andhra Pradesh), and Shubham Kumar (Bihar), among others.

There were 11 candidates on the toppers list from the General Category and 1 from the OBC-NCL category. The results of JEE (Main) 2026 Paper 2 (B. Arch/B. Planning) will be declared later. Speaking of JEE Main toppers, this year, 12 candidates secured a perfect 100 NTA score (percentile). Out of them, Shreyas Mishra of Delhi-NCT secured a perfect 100 NTA score (percentile).

At just 17, he has achieved such a big milestone. To stay determined to his goal, Shreyas Mishra deleted every possible social media application on his smartphone. This small yet impactful decision helped him achieve his goal. He even shed light on his exam preparation and complications.

He studied at Kulachi Hansraj DAV School, Rohini. To maintain balance, the JEE topper leaned on music and sports. What if he has not cleared the JEE exam? Well, he had a Plan B. His plan B was to pursue Mathematics. “I would pursue higher studies in mathematics, in a place like the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru,” the JEE topper was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

