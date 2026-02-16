Home

JEE Main 2026 topper list: Delhi(NCT)s Shreyas Mishra score 100 percentile

The JEE Main Answer Key for Paper 1 (B.E/ B. Tech.) was released on February 4.

JEE Main 2026 result: The National Testing Agency has released the JEE Main result at https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/. Along with the scorecard, NTA will publish the JEE Main topper list. This year, a total of 12 candidates secured 100 percentile. Delhi(NCT)’s Shreyas Mishra score 100 percentile.

The JEE (Main) – 2026 Session 1 was held on 21, 22, 23, 24, and 28 January 2026 (Paper 1: B.E./B. Tech.) and on 29 January 2026 (Paper 2A: B. Arch. and Paper 2B: B. Planning) at 642 Centres located in 311 Cities across the country and 15 Cities outside India. Meanwhile, the JEE Main Answer Key for Paper 1 (B.E/ B. Tech.) was released on February 4.

S. No. Name of Candidate State of Eligibility 1 SHREYAS MISHRA DELHI (NCT) 2 NARENDRABABU GARI MAHITH ANDHRA PRADESH 3 SHUBHAM KUMAR BIHAR 4 KABEER CHHILLAR RAJASTHAN 5 CHIRANJIB KAR RAJASTHAN 6 BHAVESH PATRA ODISHA 7 ANAY JAIN HARYANA 8 ARNAV GAUTAM RAJASTHAN 9 PASALA MOHITH ANDHRA PRADESH 10 MADHAV VIRADIYA MAHARASHTRA 11 PUROHIT NIMAY GUJARAT 12 VIVAN SHARAD MAHISWARI TELANGANA

Various exam functionaries i.e 311 City Coordinators, 726 Observers, 311 flying squads and 215 representative of certain Central Government agencies were deputed for examination duties in various cities and centres.

