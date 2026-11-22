JEE (Main) 2027 deadline alert: 15.04 lakh forms submitted, 13.10 lakh fees paid ahead of Sunday midnight window closure

JEE (Main) 2027 Session-1 registration closes at 11:50 pm tonight: NTA confirms 15,04,866 forms submitted and 13,10,493 candidates have completed fee payment without late fee.

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Students giving Exams- Representational Image

New Delhi: Hours before the registration and fee payment window closes for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) (Main) 2027 Session-1, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Sunday that 13.10 lakh aspirants have already completed all formalities and deposited their fees. Out of a total of 15,04,866 submitted registration forms, 13,10,493 candidates have successfully completed the fee payment so far. For aspirants abroad in mind, the NTA issued an advisory to simplify the process of Aadhaar status and nationality-related category selection by JEE (Main) 2027 applicants in the country and abroad.

Applicants advised to complete registration formalities

Advising remaining applicants to complete their registration formalities before the 11:50 pm deadline on Sunday without incurring a late fee, the NTA issued a reminder on social media platform X. The agency stated, “Reminder: Today is the Last Date for JEE (Main) 2027 Session-1 Registration without Late Fee! So far, 15,04,866 registration forms have been submitted, and 13,10,493 candidates have successfully completed the fee payment.”

“Last Date (Without Late Fee): November 22, 2026, up to 11:50 p.m. Late Fee Notice: Register quickly! From tomorrow, a late fee of Rs 500 will be applicable. The last date to register with a late fee is November 26, 2026, up to 11:50 p.m. Complete your registration process today!” the NTA added.

NTA shares application details

Till November 16, the NTA had received 7,04,316 applications along with fee. In a post on social media platform X, the NTA had said as many as 9,05,144 candidates have registered on the website but only 7,04,316 have completed the fee submission process.

The NTA had on X said, “Hey future engineers! Are you excited for your JEE (Main) 2027 Session-1 journey? Let’s complete your registration one simple step at a time: 1. Upload your documents 2. Fill in your details 3.Complete the fee payment 4.Download your confirmation page. You’re in great company! Over 7,04,316 friends have already finished their process. Complete yours by November 22.” Last week, for JEE (Main) 2027, the NTA reminded applicants not to leave their online application halfway.

The NTA said, “Candidates are advised to log in using their own DigiLocker/JanParichay/e-Pramaan (MeriPehchaan) credentials to avoid discrepancies in identity verification and biometric data at subsequent stages of the application process.” It added that candidates are advised to do Re-KYC through DigiLocker before filling out the JEE (Main) 2027 online application form to ensure that their latest details are fetched.

(With inputs from agencies)