JEE Main 2027: NTA opens fresh application window for session 1; Check conditions

Candidates had flagged mistakes in the JEE (Main) 2027 Session 1 online application form, and the announcement is a response to those requests.

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Every fresh application gets a new Application Number. File image/PTI

If you spotted an error in your JEE (Main) 2027 Session 1 application, there’s a fix. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is letting candidates start over with a fresh form, whether or not they’ve already generated an Application Number or paid the exam fee.

The announcement follows representations received from candidates regarding errors in the Online Application Form for JEE (Main) 2027 Session 1. In the interest of candidates, the testing agency has decided to allow them to submit a fresh application form for Session 1, subject to certain conditions.

Conditions for fresh applications

The last application with a paid fee and a generated Confirmation Page is the one that counts. If a new form is left unpaid or without a Confirmation Page, the earlier completed application remains valid.

Every fresh application gets a new Application Number. Candidates will have to start from scratch, re-entering all details and re-uploading every required document, photograph, and signature included.

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Fresh aaplications, including fee payment, must be completed by November 22 up to 11:50 am. Applications with a late fee will be accepted from November 23 to November 26 up to 11:50 pm.

More forms don’t mean more attempts. Candidates can sit the exam only once per session, and anyone who appears or tries to appear with more than one Application Number will be booked for Unfair Means (UFM) under the Information Bulletin.

Having more than one Application Number is not, on its own, Unfair Means. The offence is appearing with multiple numbers. Candidates with questions can call the NTA Help Desk on 011-40759000 or 011-69227700, or write to jeemain@nta.ac.in.

NTA advises Aadhaar re-KYC on DigiLocker before registration

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued an advisory for JEE Main 2027 Session 1 applicants, urging them to complete re-KYC through DigiLocker prior to submitting their online forms. To ensure smooth identity and biometric verification in later stages, the NTA emphasized that candidates must log in using their personal DigiLocker, JanParichay, or e-Pramaan (MeriPehchaan) credentials rather than third-party accounts.

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The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a registration advisory for JEE Main 2027 Session 1, instructing candidates to verify that their name and date of birth match their Class 10 marksheet or certificate. Online applications are currently open at jeemain.nta.nic.in. As with previous years, the entrance examination will be conducted in two sessions—the first in January 2027 and the second in April 2027.