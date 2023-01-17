Home

JEE Mains 2023: Know About Normalization Procedure, Percentile Scores, Admit Card Here

JEE Mains 2023 Admit Card, Exam City Slip: Engineering aspirants can check and download the JEE Main Admit Card and JEE Main 2023 Exam City Slip by visiting the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.

JEE Main 2023: The correction window for JEE Main 2023 will remain open till January 14, 2023.

JEE Mains 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 session 1 exam from January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31, 2023. Engineering aspirants can check and download the JEE Main Admit Card and JEE Main 2023 Exam City Slip by visiting the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in. To get admission through JEE Mains 2023, candidates should understand the JEE Mains marks vs percentile vs rank 2023 process.

What is Normalization Procedure

As Information Bulletin of JEE(Main)-2023.pdf, the process of Normalization is an established practice for comparing candidate scores across multi-session papers and is similar to those being adopted in other large educational selection tests conducted in India. For normalization across sections, NTA will use the percentile equivalence.

JEE Mains Percentile Scores

Percentile scores are scores based on the relative performance of all those who appear for the examination. The marks obtained are transformed into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees. It indicates the percentage of candidates that have scored EQUAL TO OR BELOW (same or lower raw scores) that particular Percentile in that examination. Therefore the topper (highest score) of each session will get the same Percentile of 100 which is desirable. The marks obtained in between the highest and lowest scores are also converted to appropriate Percentiles. The Percentile score will be the Normalized Score for the examination (instead of the raw marks of the candidate) and will be used for the preparation of the merit lists. The Percentile Scores will be calculated up to 7 decimal places to avoid the bunching effect and reduce ties.

How to Calculate the Percentile Score of A Candidate?

The Percentile score of a Candidate is calculated as follows:

100 X Number of candidates appeared in the ‘Session’ with raw score EQUAL TO OR LESS than the candidate/

The total number of the candidates who appeared in the ’Session’

The Percentile of the Total shall NOT be an aggregate or average of the Percentile of the individual subject. The percentile score is not the same as the percentage of marks obtained.,” NTA in an information Bulletin of JEE(Main)-2023.pdf said.

NTA JEE Mains Scores

The NTA scores and rank of B.E./B.Tech of JEE (Main) – 2023 for all candidates who appeared in Session 1 as well as in Session 2 for JEE (Main) – 2023 will be declared on the NTA website(s). This shall comprise of the NTA scores obtained by the candidate in Session 1, NTA scores obtained in Session 2, and NTA scores for those who appeared in both sessions (best of the two Total NTA scores) along with the status of those who qualify for appearing in JEE (Advanced) – 2023 provided and subject.

JEE Mains 2023 Exam Date Here

Announcement of the City of Examination: Second week of January 2023

Downloading JEE Mains Admit Card from the NTA website: Third week of January 2023

Dates of Examination: 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31 January 2023

JEE Main Exam City Slip

The session 1 exam city slip will be available to download on the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in, the candidates can download the admit card using their application ID, date of birth, and security pin. For further clarification related to the examination dates and other instructions, the Candidates are advised to visit the official website of NTA JEE at https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/ and www.nta.ac.in for the latest updates.