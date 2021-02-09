JEE Main Admit Card 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release JEE Main 2021 admit card anytime soon as the officials had asserted that the JEE Main Admit card 2021 for the February session will be out in the second week of February. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in. Also Read - NEET 2021 Will be Held More Than Once, Date Announcement Soon, Says Education Minister

The candidates are advised to read the instructions on the Admit Card carefully and follow them during the conduct of the examination. In case they are unable to download admit cards from the website or notices any discrepancy in his/her particular or photograph or signatures shown in the Admit Card and Confirmation Page, the candidate may immediately approach the Help Line as and when Admit Cards are issued.

Step-by-Step Guide to Download JEE Main Admit Card 2021

Visit the official site jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the “JEE Main admit card 2021” link

Login using the application number and password/date of birth

JEE Main 2021 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download JEE Main admit card and take a print out for future reference.

This year, NTA will conduct the JEE main in 4 sessions. The first session of the exam is scheduled to begin on February 23. The examination will be held in “Computer Based Test” (CBT) Mode only, except that the Drawing Test for B.Arch. will be held in the ‘Pen & Paper’ (offline) mode.

All You Need to Know About JEE Main

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) comprises of two papers. The Paper1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B. Tech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments, as well as an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs.