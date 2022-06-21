JEE Main 2022 Admit Card Latest News: The JEE Main Admit Card 2022 for Session 1 Exam has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) today, June 21, 2022. The registered candidates can download their JEE Main 2022 hall tickets from the official website of NTA at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main 2022 Session 1 exam will be held between June 23 to 29, 2022. The exam will be held in 501 cities across the country and 22 cities in outside India.Also Read - AIIMS Madurai Recruitment 2022: Application Begins For 94 Faculty Posts at jipmer.edu.in| Details Inside

To download NTA JEE main admit card 2022, a candidate needs to enter their application number and date of birth/password. The candidates are advised to read the instructions on the Admit Card carefully and strictly follow them during the examination. The candidates may note that the Admit Card will not be sent by post.

Step by Step Guide to Download JEE Main 2022 Admit Card?

Go to the official website of JEE NTA at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download Admit Card for JEE (Main)2022 Session-1. “

“ Enter the login credentials such as the application number, and password/date of birth.

Now click on the ‘submit’ option.

Your JEE (Main) 2022 Session 1 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download the admit card and take a printout of it for future reference.

JEE Main 2022: Details Mentioned in the NTA JEE Main 2022 Hall Ticket?

Here is a list of details that will be available on the NTA JEE Main 2022 admit card.

Name of Candidate. Roll Number of the candidate. Exam Name and exam conducting body. JEE Main 2022 exam date. JEE Main 2022 Exam venue Address. JEE Mains 2022 exam day guidelines.

“In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1 (June 2022) along with an undertaking, he/she can contact on 011 – 40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in,” reads the official notice.

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Registration: Check Examination Date, Last Date to Fill Application Form?

National Testing Agency has started the registration process for JEE Main session 2 on June 1, 2022. The last date to apply for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) is June 30, 2022, till 9:00 PM. As per the earlier notification, NTA will conduct the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 exam between July 21 to July 30, 2022.

NOTE: The NTA JEE Mains admit card 2022 download link will be activated on jeemain.nta.nic.in.