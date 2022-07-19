JEE Mains Admit Card 2022 LIVE: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the JEE Main 2022 Admit cards for session 2 today. Once released, engineering aspirants can download their JEE Main 2022 Session 2 admit card from the official websites — jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in. According to the earlier notification, the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 exam was to be conducted between July 21 to July 30, 2022. As per the NDTV report, NTA’s Director General Vineet Joshi has confirmed that the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 exam will be held from July 23, 2022.Also Read - CUET UG 2022: NTA Releases Important Notice For Tomorrow's Exam| Check Notification Here

The JEE Mains admit card will feature details such as the name of the candidate, father’s, name, date of birth, gender, category, eligibility, roll number, application form number, exam centre details, photo, signature and exam centre details. To download NTA JEE main admit card 2022, a candidate needs to enter their application number and date of birth/password. Also Read - Disappointed With 99.9 Percentile in JEE Main, Topper Chinmay Moorjani Takes BIG Decision to 'Improve' Marks

JEE Main Admit Card 2022 LIVE: How to download JEE Session 2 hall tickets

Go to the official website of jeemain.nta.nic.in Click on the “Download Admit Card for JEE Main 2022 Session 2” link on the homepage (once admit card is issued, this link will be updated on the home page). Enter the log-in credentials– application number and password JEE Main 2022 hall ticket will appear on your screen Download JEE Main 2022 admit card Take a print out for further references

JEE Main 2022 will be conducted in the following modes:

a) Paper 1 (B.E. /B. Tech.) in “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode only. Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Card, Exam City Slips To Release Soon On jeemain.nta.nic.in

b) Paper 2A (B. Arch): Mathematics (Part-I) and Aptitude Test (Part-II) in “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode only and Drawing Test (Part-III) in pen and paper (offline) mode, to be attempted on drawing sheet of A4 size.

c) Paper 2B (B. Planning): Mathematics (Part-I), Aptitude Test (Part-II), and Planning Based Questions (Part-III) in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only.

The medium of the question papers: Drawing from the National Education Policy (NEP), the JEE (Main) – 2022 will be conducted in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Unlike 2021, the JEE Main 2022 will only be conducted twice this year. Back in 2020, the JEE Main was conducted in four sessions, due to the spread of COVID-19 in India. Prior to this, there used to be a single session of JEE Main, which was later increased to two attempts in 2020.