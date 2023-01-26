Home

JEE Main Admit Card 2023 For January 28 Paper 2 Exam: Check Mode of Examination, Number of Questions to Attempt Here

JEE Main 2023 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Joint Entrance Examination(Main) – 2023 Session 1 B.Arch and B. Planning (Paper 2A & Paper 2B) examination on January 28, 2023. As per the Careers360 report, JEE Main Admit Card 2023 for January 28 exam has been released. Registered students can download their JEE Main admit card by visiting the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in using JEE application number and password.

The examination will be conducted in the afternoon shift from 3:00 PM to 6:30 PM. The JEE Main Paper 2A- BArch will comprise of part 1 (Mathematics), part 2 (Aptitude Test), and part 3 (Drawing test). The total time duration for Paper 2A (B. Arch), Paper 2B (B.Planning), and Paper 2A (B. Arch) & Paper 2B (B.Planning) both are given in the table below.

Paper Subjects Total Time Duration For Non-PwD

Candidates Total Time Duration For PwD

Candidates Paper 2A

(B.Arch) Only Mathematics, Aptitude

Test and Drawing Test 3 hours 4 hours Paper 2B

(B.Planning) Only Mathematics, Aptitude

Test, and Planning

Based Questions 3 hours 4 hours Paper 2A (B.Arch)

and Paper 2B

(B.Planning) both Mathematics, Aptitude

Test, Drawing Test,

and Planning Based

Questions 3 hours 30 minutes 4 hours 10 minutes

Note: – “Compensatory time for PwD Candidates is 20 minutes for one-hour examination,” reads the JEE Main 2023 Information Bulletin.

JEE Main 2023 Mode of Examination

JEE (Main) – 2023 will be conducted in the following modes:

Paper 1 (B.E. /B. Tech.) in “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode only.

b) Paper 2A (B. Arch): Mathematics (Part-I) and Aptitude Test (Part-II) in “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode only and Drawing Test (Part-III) in pen and paper (offline) mode, to be attempted on drawing sheet of A4 size.

c) Paper 2B (B. Planning): Mathematics (Part-I), Aptitude Test (Part-II), and Planning-Based Questions (Part-III) in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode only.

How to Download JEE Main Admit Card 2023?

Visit the JEE Main official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on the ‘JEE Main 2023 admit card download’ link available on the homepage.

On the next window, enter the login credentials such as the application number and date of birth.

Enter the security pin and click on the submit option.

The JEE Main admit card 2023 for January 28 exam will be displayed on the screen.

Download the hall ticket PDF and print a copy for further reference.

National Testing Agency is conducting the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2023 Session 1 at different Centres located in 290 cities throughout the country and 18 Cities Outside India on 24, 25, 29, 30 , 31 January and 1 February 2023 for B.E./B. Tech (Paper I) and 28 January (2nd Shift) for B.Arch and B.Planning (Paper 2A & Paper 2B).

Check the Number of Questions to Attempt Here

For Paper 2A (B. Arch), Candidates have to answer a total of 82 questions for 400 marks in this section. Meanwhile, Paper 2B (B. Planning) Part-I, candidates will have to answer 105 questions for 400 marks. Candidate should also go through all Instructions given in the Admit Card and the Information Bulletin. The Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/) for the latest updates.