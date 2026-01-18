Home

Education

JEE Main admit card 2026 at jeemain.nta.nic.in soon for Paper 2 A, Paper 2B exam; Paper 1 hall ticket released, exam timing, direct link here

JEE Main admit card 2026 at jeemain.nta.nic.in soon for Paper 2 A, Paper 2B exam; Paper 1 hall ticket released, exam timing, direct link here

The JEE Main 2026 session 1 admit card for Paper 1 has been released on the website https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/.

The JEE Main Admit card for Session 1 has been released on its official website. It is to be noted that the JEE Main hall ticket has been released for Paper 1(B.E./B.Tech) scheduled on January 21, 22, 23, and January 24, 2026. Meanwhile, the hall ticket for the Paper 1 (B.E./B. Tech) scheduled on January 28 has not been released. Likewise, Paper 2A (B. Arch), Paper 2B (B. Planning), and Paper 2A & 2B(B. Arch & B. Planning both) admit cards have not been published.

The candidates scheduled to appear on January 21, 22, 23, and January 24, 2026, are required to download their admit Card of JEE (Main)-2026 Session-1 (January 2026) for Paper 1 from the website

https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/.

‘Admit Cards for the candidates whose exams are scheduled on 28 and 29 January 2026 will be

released in due course,’ NTA in an official statement, said. The candidates are also required to ensure that the QR Code and the barcode is available on the Admit card while downloading. All candidates should bring their photo ID as uploaded in the online application form and also mentioned in the admit card for proof of identity.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

JEE Main 2026 admit card: How to download the JEE Main Session 1 admit card?

Visit the official website of NTA JEE at

Look for the link that reads, “Admit Card for JEE(Main)-2026 [Session-I]’ or ‘Admit Card for JEE(Main)-2026 [Session-I] (Alternate Link)’

Enter the login credentials, such as Application Number, Password, and Security Pin.

Your JEE Main admit card will appear on the screen.

Download and take a prinrout of it for future reference.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.