JEE Main Admit Card 2026: JEE Main exam admit card will be released soon, how to download it directly?

The candidates can check and download JEE Main hall ticket 2026 on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main January session exam 2026 will be held from January 21 to 29.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release admit cards for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main exam soon. Candidates who have registered to appear for the NTA JEE Main 2026 exam will be able to download their admit cards by visiting the official website.

According to various media reports, the JEE Main admit card for the exam may be released soon. Therefore, all candidates are advised to keep their login credentials handy to download the admit card.

The exam will be held on this day

The JEE Main exam will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) at various exam centers across the country on January 21, 22, 23, 24, 28, and 29, 2026. For the first five days, January 21, 22, 23, and 24, the exam will be conducted in two shifts: the first shift from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, and the second shift from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Furthermore, on January 29, the exam will be conducted in one shift from 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM.

JEE Main Admit Card 2026: This is how you can download the admit card

After the admit card is released by NTA, candidates will be able to download their admit card with the help of the steps given here.

To download the admit card, first visit the official website of NTA jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Now you have to click on the ‘JEE Main 2026 Admit Card’ link on the homepage of the website.

After clicking on the link, login details will have to be entered.

After entering the login details, the admit card will open on your screen.

Finally, make sure to take a printout of it.

The JEE Main result can be released by the NTA at any time. Therefore, all candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website.

