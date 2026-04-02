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JEE Main Admit Card 2026 LIVE: NTA JEE April Session begins today; hall ticket for April 5 released at jeemain.nta.nic.in

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JEE Main Admit Card 2026 LIVE: NTA JEE April Session begins today; hall ticket for April 5 released at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main Admit Card 2026 LIVE: The JEE Main Session 2 examination is all set to be held today, April 2.

JEE Main Result 2026 Will Now Be Declared On February 16

JEE Main 2026 admit card LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency(NTA) has released the JEE Main 2026 admit card for candidates scheduled to appear on April 5, 6, 7, and April 8, 2026. Candidates can download the JEE Main admit card 2026 for Session 2 at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Meanwhile, NTA will commence the JEE Main Session 2 examination from today, April 2, at around 566 examination centres across 304 cities nationwide and 14 cities outside India in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode for around 11.23 lakh candidates.

The JEE Main Paper 1(B.E./B.Tech) will be held on April 5, 6 and April 8, 2026. The examination will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM. The JEE Main second shift will be held from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on JEE Main.

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