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JEE Main Admit Card 2026 LIVE: NTA JEE April Session begins today; hall ticket for April 5 released at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main Admit Card 2026 LIVE: The JEE Main Session 2 examination is all set to be held today, April 2.

Published date india.com Updated: April 2, 2026 8:26 AM IST
email india.com By Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com
JEE Main Result 2026 Will Now Be Declared On February 16
JEE Main Result 2026 Will Now Be Declared On February 16

JEE Main 2026 admit card LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency(NTA) has released the JEE Main 2026 admit card for candidates scheduled to appear on April 5, 6, 7, and April 8, 2026. Candidates can download the JEE Main admit card 2026 for Session 2 at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Meanwhile, NTA will commence the JEE Main Session 2 examination from today, April 2, at around 566 examination centres across 304 cities nationwide and 14 cities outside India in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode for around 11.23 lakh candidates.

The JEE Main Paper 1(B.E./B.Tech) will be held on April 5, 6 and April 8, 2026. The examination will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM. The JEE Main second shift will be held from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on JEE Main.

Live Updates

  • Apr 2, 2026 8:26 AM IST

    JEE Main Admit Card 2026 LIVE: NTA JEE April Session exam day guidelines

    • Candidates should take their seats immediately after the opening of the Examination Hall. If the candidates do not report before the gate closing time due to any reason i.e. traffic jam, train/bus delay, etc., they will not be permitted to appear in the Examination since they did not reach the centre as per the pre-intimated time. No representation will be entertained for such candidates who report late at the Examination centre. The NTA shall not be responsible for any delay of the candidate to reach the Examination Centre in any way.
    • The candidate must show, on-demand, the Admit Card downloaded/ printed from the NTA website for admission in the Examination centre/ room/ hall. The Test Centre Staff on duty is authorized to verify the identity of candidates and may take steps to verify and confirm the identity credentials. Candidates are requested to extend their full cooperation. Candidates who do not possess valid Admit Card and authorized Photo IDs shall not be permitted to take the examination under any circumstances by the Centre Superintendent.
    • Candidates are NOT allowed to carry Instruments, Geometry or Pencil box, Handbag, Purse, any kind of Paper/ Stationery/ Textual material (printed or written material), Eatables and Water (loose or packed), Mobile Phone/ Earphone/ Microphone/ Pager, Calculator, DocuPen, Slide Rules, Log Tables, Camera, Tape Recorder, Electronic Watches with facilities of calculator, any metallic item or electronic gadgets/ devices in the Examination Centre/ Hall/Room.
  • Apr 2, 2026 8:25 AM IST

    JEE Main Admit Card 2026 LIVE: The JEE Main Paper 1 (B.E./B. Tech) will be held from April 2 and April 4, 2026. The first Shift will commence from 09:00 A.M. to 12:00 Noon. The JEE Main Paper 1 Second Shift will be held from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

  • Apr 2, 2026 8:25 AM IST

    JEE Main Admit Card 2026 LIVE: NTA JEE April Session begins today

    The National Testing Agency is all set to conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (Main)-2026 Session-2 at different Centres located in various cities throughout the country and 15 cities outside India. The JEE Main exam will be held on April 2, 4, 5, 6, 7, and April 8, 2026.

About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

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