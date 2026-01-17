Home

JEE Main admit card 2026 LIVE Updates: NTA JEE Main hall ticket at jeemain.nta.nic.in(soon); step-by step guide to download, exam timings

JEE Main admit card 2026: All those candidates who have registered for the Joint Entrance Examination(JEE) Main Paper 1 (B.E./B. Tech) can download the NTA JEE Main admit card at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main Admit Card 2026 LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will soon publish the JEE Main admit card for Session 1. All those candidates who have registered for the Joint Entrance Examination(JEE) Main Paper 1 (B.E./B. Tech) can download the NTA JEE Main admit card at jeemain.nta.nic.in. This year, JEE Main will be held on January 21, 22, 23, 24, and January 28, 2026. The JEE Main Paper 1 first shift will be held from 9:00 AM to 12:00 noon. The second shift will be held from 3:00 PM and 6:00 PM. The JEE Main Paper 2A (B. Arch), Paper 2В (B.Planning), and Paper 2A & 2B (B.Arch & B. Planning both) will be held on January 29. The first shift will be held from 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM.

Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on JEE Main Admit Card.

