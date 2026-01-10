Home

JEE Main admit card 2026: NTA JEE Main Session 1 Paper 1 hall ticket soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in; step-by step guide to download

Candidates can download the NTA JEE Main admit card at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main Admit Card 2026: The National Testing Agency(NTA) is all set to release the JEE Main admit card anytime soon. Candidates can download the NTA JEE Main admit card at jeemain.nta.nic.in. This year, the Joint Entrance Examination(JEE) Main Paper 1 (B.E./B. Tech) will be held on January 21, 22, 23, 24 and January 28, 2026. The JEE Main Paper 1 first shift will be held from 9:00 AM to 12:00 noon. The second shift will be held from 3:00 PM and 6:00 PM. The JEE Main Paper 2A (B. Arch), Paper 2В (B.Planning) and Paper 2A & 2B (B.Arch & B. Planning both) will be held on January 29. The first shift will be held from 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM.

To remind our readers, the NTA JEE Main exam city slip has been released. The candidates must note that the JEE Main admit card and the JEE Main exam city slip are two different documents. This is advance information for the allotment of the City where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The Admit Card of JEE (Main) – 2026 Session-1 shall be issued later.

To access the JEE Main 2026 exam admit card, a registered candidate must enter his or her application number, password, date of birth, and security pin. To access the NTA JEE Main admit card, candidates registered for the IIT JEE Main 2025 exam can obtain it solely from the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in. At present, the exact date and time for the publication of the JEE Main admit card have not been released.

How to Download JEE Main admit card?

According to the information bulletin, the admit card will be released 3-4 days before the date of the Examination. Here is the step-by-step guide to download the JEE Main hall ticket.

Visit the https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/ website.

Click on the Admit Card for JEE(Main)-2026 [Session-I] link.

Log in using the IIT JEE Main application number 2025 and date of birth.

Download, save, and print the confirmation page for future reference.

The JEE (Main) – 2026 is being conducted in the following modes:

a) Paper 1 (B.E. /B. Tech.) in “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode.

b) Paper 2A (B. Arch): Mathematics (Part-I) and Aptitude Test (Part-II) in “Computer Based Test

(CBT)” mode and Drawing Test (Part-III) in pen and paper (offline) mode, to be attempted on a drawing sheet of A4 size. c) Paper 2B (B. Planning): Mathematics (Part-I), Aptitude Test (Part-II), and Planning-Based Questions (Part-III) in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

For appearing in the JEE (Main) – 2026, there is no age limit for the candidates. The candidates who

have passed the class XII / equivalent Examination in 2024, 2025 or appearing in 2026 irrespective of their age can appear in JEE (Main) – 2026 Examination. However, the candidates may be required to fulfill the age criteria of the Institute(s) to which they are desirous of taking admission.

