Home

Education

JEE Main Exam Date 2023 Latest: Admit Card Likely to Be OUT Tomorrow, Intimation Slip RELEASED

JEE Main Exam Date 2023 Latest: Admit Card Likely to Be OUT Tomorrow, Intimation Slip RELEASED

The NTA on Thursday announced a revised schedule for session one of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023.

On social media, several candidates are urging the NTA to postpone the first session of JEE Main 2023

JEE Main 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2023) Admit Card 2023 tomorrow, according to a Zee News report. The candidates who are preparing for the examination are asked to keep all the details ready for fast and easy access to the document. Soon after the formal announcement of the admit card, the same will be available on the official website of the agency i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in. Meanwhile, the NTA on Thursday announced a revised schedule for session one of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023.

According to the notice uploaded on the NTA website, the NTA will conduct session one of the JEE (Main) 2023 on January 24, 25, 29, 30, 31, and February 1, 2023, for B.E./B. Tech (Paper 1, Shift 1st, and Shift 2nd). For B. Arch and B. Planning (Paper 2A and 2B), the exam will be conducted on January 28 (2nd Shift only).

Here are some of the Key Details:

The JEE Main 2023 will be held twice. As per the JEE Mains 2023 exam date, the first session of JEE Main 2023 will be conducted in January, the second session will be held between April 6 and April 12. The BE, BTech papers will be conducted as Paper 1 The BArch and BPlanning papers will be held separately, as Paper 2A and Paper 2B respectively. The NTA will conduct the JEE Main session 1 exam in two shifts. The first shift for Paper 1 (BE, BTech) will be conducted from 9 am to 12 pm and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. The first shift for Paper 2 for BArch and BPlanning will be conducted from 9 am to 12 pm and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

JEE Mains 2023: Steps to download admit card

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can download the admit card:

Go to the official i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the JEE Main 2023 session 1 admit card link.

Enter the application number and date of birth.

The JEE Main 2023 admit card will display on the screen.

Download the hall ticket PDF and take a printout.

Details Mentioned on IIT JEE Main 2023 Admit Card

Candidates will be able to check the following details in the NTA JEE Main 2023 admit card :

Scaler Data Science

Candidate’s name

Father’s name

Date of birth

Gender

Category

State of eligibility

JEE Main 2023 roll number

Paper that the candidate will be appearing for

JEE Main 2023 application form number

Allotted exam centre of JEE Main 2023

Allotted date and time

Signature and photograph of the candidate

Candidate’s parent’s signature

Guidelines for examination

JEE Main admit card 2023 – These Items are Not permitted inside the JEE Main 2023 exam centre?

Any type of electronic devices

Stationary/Paper

Pencil box/instrument/geometry box

Purse/wallet/handbag

Eatables/water/tea/coffee/cold drinks

Mobile phone/earphone/microphone/pager

Any metallic item

Camera/tape recorder

NTA JEE Main 2023 admit card – Items allowed inside JEE Main 2023 exam centre

JEE Main admit card 2023

Photo identity proof

Sanitiser

Ball point pen

Masks and gloves

Transparent water bottle

Diabetic candidates will be able to carry sugar tablets, fruits (like banana/apple/orange) and transparent water bottles.