JEE Main Answer Key 2022: The NTA on Wednesday released the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main answer keys for the July 2022 session. The JEE Main answer key for Paper 1 BE, BTech paper and Paper 2 BPlanning and BArch papers were released on jeemain.nta.nic.in. And now the NTA has allowed the aspirants to raise objections against the provisional JEE Main answer key till August 5. They can do it till 5 PM on August 15. The candidates must be knowing that JEE Main 2022 Session 2 exam was held between July 25 and 30 in two shifts.

To raise objections to the answer key, the candidates need to fill an online application form and challenge the provisional JEE Main 2022 answer key. To raise objections, they will pay a processing fee of Rs 200 per answer challenged.

"The candidates, who are not satisfied with the Answer Key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of Rs 200 (Rupees Two Hundred only) per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee," the NTA said in a statement.

The NTA further said that the payment of the processing fee may be made through, Debit card/Credit Card/Net Banking/Paytm up to 5 August 2022 (up to 05:00 P.M.). However, the NTA said that no challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee and the challenges will not be accepted through any other medium.

This year, around 6.29 lakh aspirants have appeared for the JEE Main 2022 July exam. Tj candidates who have not yet check their answer key can do so by using the JEE Main application numbers and dates of birth or passwords.

After the candidates raise the answer key, the NTA will consider it and then will release the final JEE Main answer key 2022 and the results and JEE Main cut off marks.

As per the some of the media reports, the JEE Main result 2022 is expected to be released on August 6 and it will have the details of the percentile scores, all India rank of the candidates and the overall JEE Main cut off 2022.