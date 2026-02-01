JEE Main Answer Key 2026 LIVE Updates: NTA JEE Main Provisional Answer Key for Paper 1, Paper 2 at jeemain.nta.nic.in soon; know how to check

Home

JEE Main Answer Key 2026 LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency(NTA) is all set to announce the JEE Main provisional answer key anytime soon. Candidates can access the NTA JEE Main Answer Key 2026 by visiting the official website of JEE at https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/. This year, the Joint Entrance Examination(JEE) Main exam was held on January 21, 22, 23, 24, 28, and 29, 2026.

This year, NTA conducted the Joint Entrance Examination(JEE) Session 1 exam Paper 1 (B.E./B. Tech) from January 21, 22, 23, 24, and January 28, 2026. It is to be noted that NTA will conclude the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Paper 2A (B. Arch) & Paper 2B (B. Planning) and Paper 2A & 2B (B. Arch & B. Planning both) today, January 29. It is to be noted that the JEE Main answer key will be provisional in nature. Candidates will be allowed to raise objections, if any, against the answer key under the stipulated time frame. According to the media reports, the JEE Main Answer Key date has been announced.

