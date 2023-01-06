JEE Main, GUJCET, WBJEE: List of Engineering Entrance Exam to Apply This Month

Engineering Entrance Exams 2023: Engineering is one of the most preferred fields among science students in India. Every year, thousands of aspirants appear for various National and State-Level engineering entrance exams to take admission in BTech and other allied courses. They are required to qualify for the engineering entrance exams in order to get admission to a reputed and good college. In this article, we have compiled a list of the engineering entrance exams that can get you a seat in some of the country’s best engineering colleges.

JEE Main 2023 Registration

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will end the registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 on January 12, 2023. Engineering aspirants are advised to fill up the JEE Main 2023 Application form by visiting the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in before the deadline ends. The JEE Main 2023 session 1 will be conducted on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31. The exam city slip for the same will be issued in the second week of January. The JEE Main 2023 Session 1 admit card will be released in the third week of January.

Direct Link: JEE Main 2023 Application Form

GUJCET 2023 Application Form

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Education Board will begin the registration process for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET 2023) today, January 6, 2023. Candidates can fill up the GUJCET application form 2023 by visiting the official website of the Board at gujcet.gseb.org till January 20.

Direct Link: GUJCET 2023 Application Form

WBJEE 2023 Application

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has already started the registration process for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE 2023). Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in. According to the information bulletin, the WBJEE 2023 exam will be conducted on April 30, 2023. The last date to apply is January 20, 2023.

DIRECT LINK: WBJEE 2023 Application Form

VITEEE 2023 Registration

The Vellore Institutes of Technology (VIT) Vellore has started the registration process for the VIT Engineering entrance exam 2023. As per the revised schedule, the VITEEE 2023 will be conducted between April 17 and April 23, 2023 at designated centres across India and abroad. Candidates can fill up the application form by visiting the official website at viteee.vit.ac.in. The last date to submit the VITEEE 2023 application form is March 31, 2023.

VITEEE 2023 Exam: Check Important Dates

SRMJEEE 2023 Registration

SRM Institute of Science and Technology has already released the SRMJEEE 2023 application form. Candidates can register for the same by visiting the official website at www.srmist.edu.in till April 16, 2023.

AEEE 2023 Registration

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has released AEEE 2023 application form. Candidates can register for AEEE 2023 by visiting the official website amrita.edu.

PESSAT 2023 Registration

PES University has released the PESSAT application form 2023. Candidates can apply online till May 2023.

Engineering Entrance Exam 2023: Check Eligibility Criteria

Although the eligibility criteria for each entrance exam are released separately by the relevant authorities, there are some conditions that apply to all. Check details here.

Candidates who have passed class 12 in 2022 or appearing in 2023 are eligible to fill up the application form.