JEE Main April 2021: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2021 admit cards is expected to be released soon. The candidates who are preparing for the examination are asked to keep all the details ready for the fast and easy access to the admit card. Soon after the formal release of the admit card by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the same will be available on the official website i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in.

To download the JEE Main April Session 2021, candidates will need to log in to the official portal using their Application Number and password/Date of Birth. Candidates must carry their JEE Main hall ticket with an original ID for entry to the exam centre.

The admit cards for JEE Main April session 2021 will contain details about the candidate, his/her signature and photograph. In case of any discrepancy in the particulars on the e-Admit Card, candidates can approach the NTA helpline during official hours.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can download the admit card:

Go to the official website of JEE Main at jeemain.nta.nic.in or click here for a direct link.

Click on the link for ‘JEE Main April 2021 admit card’.

A new login window will appear

Log in with your application number and date of birth and submit

Download and save the JEE Main 2021 admit card/hall ticket for future use.

Below, we have also mentioned the direct link through which the candidates can download the admit card.

CLICK HERE FOR JEE MAIN 2021 APRIL ADMIT CARD

The candidates must note that NTA will not send the JEE Main April session Admit Cards 2021 to candidates by post. In case you are not able to download your admit card from the official website, you should call on NTA helpline number 0120-6895200 between 10 am and 5 pm.