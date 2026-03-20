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JEE Main City Intimation Slip 2026 at jeemain.nta.nic.in expected soon for Session 2; Download link, exam dates, admit card update here

JEE Main City Intimation Slip 2026 at jeemain.nta.nic.in expected soon for Session 2; Download link, exam dates, admit card update here

Has JEE Main City Intimation Slip 2026 released at jeemain.nta.nic.in? Check details here.

JEE Main Result 2026 Will Now Be Declared On February 16

JEE Main 2026 Exam City Slip Session 2: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the JEE Main Exam City Intimation Slip on its official website anytime soon. To access the NTA JEE Main exam city slip, a registered candidate must enter his/her application number, password, and captcha code.

The Joint Entrance Examination (Main)-2026 Session-2 is scheduled to be held from April 2 to 9, 2026 (Tentatively) in India and in a few cities outside India. Before entering the JEE Main exam centre, candidates must bring the JEE Main exam city slip and JEE Main admit card for the April Session. Both the JEE Main admit card and the JEE Main exam city slip are two different documents.

Visit the Official Website: Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in

Find the Session 2 City Intimation Slip Link: Look for the link that says “JEE Main 2026 Session 2 City Intimation Slip” or a similar notice on the homepage.

Login Using Credentials: Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth / Password to log in.

View Your City Intimation Slip: Once logged in, your allotted exam city and related details will be displayed.

Download and Save: Click on the Download / Print button to save a copy of your slip for reference.

Print a Copy for Reference: Take at least one printed copy to carry on the exam day if required.

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