  • Home
  • Education
  • JEE Main City Intimation Slip 2026 at jeemain.nta.nic.in expected soon for Session 2; Download link, exam dates, admit card update here

JEE Main City Intimation Slip 2026 at jeemain.nta.nic.in expected soon for Session 2; Download link, exam dates, admit card update here

Has JEE Main City Intimation Slip 2026 released at jeemain.nta.nic.in? Check details here.

Published date india.com Published: March 20, 2026 1:27 PM IST
email india.com By Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com
JEE Main Result 2026 Will Now Be Declared On February 16
JEE Main Result 2026 Will Now Be Declared On February 16

JEE Main 2026 Exam City Slip Session 2: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the JEE Main Exam City Intimation Slip on its official website anytime soon. To access the NTA JEE Main exam city slip, a registered candidate must enter his/her application number, password, and captcha code.

The Joint Entrance Examination (Main)-2026 Session-2 is scheduled to be held from April 2 to 9, 2026 (Tentatively) in India and in a few cities outside India. Before entering the JEE Main exam centre, candidates must bring the JEE Main exam city slip and JEE Main admit card for the April Session. Both the JEE Main admit card and the JEE Main exam city slip are two different documents.

About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.