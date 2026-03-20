By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
JEE Main City Intimation Slip 2026 at jeemain.nta.nic.in expected soon for Session 2; Download link, exam dates, admit card update here
Has JEE Main City Intimation Slip 2026 released at jeemain.nta.nic.in? Check details here.
JEE Main 2026 Exam City Slip Session 2: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the JEE Main Exam City Intimation Slip on its official website anytime soon. To access the NTA JEE Main exam city slip, a registered candidate must enter his/her application number, password, and captcha code.
The Joint Entrance Examination (Main)-2026 Session-2 is scheduled to be held from April 2 to 9, 2026 (Tentatively) in India and in a few cities outside India. Before entering the JEE Main exam centre, candidates must bring the JEE Main exam city slip and JEE Main admit card for the April Session. Both the JEE Main admit card and the JEE Main exam city slip are two different documents.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.