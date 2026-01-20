Home

Education

JEE Main exam 2026 tomorrow; Check dress code for male and female candidates, reporting time, list of items barred, documents to carry, frisking rules for toilet break

Candidates are advised to report at the Examination Center well on time i.e. 02 hours before the commencement of the Examination.

The National Testing Agency(NTA) will conduct the Joint Entrance Examination(JEE) Main 2026 examination Session 1 from January 21, 22, 23, and 24, 2026. The first shift for Paper 1(B.E/B.Tech) will begin at 9:00 AM and will continue till 12:00 noon. The second shift for Paper 1(B.E/B.Tech) will begin at 3:00 PM and will continue till 6:00 PM. Candidates are advised to download the JEE MAIN admit card from the official website https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/. Candidates are advised to check the date of examination, shift, and timings of the test, venue of test, reporting Time at the centre, and gate closing time of the Centre.

Candidates were provided an option to register through Aadhaar. Those candidates who did not register through Aadhaar (or chose authentication through non-Aadhaar options) need to report early on the day of the examination (at least 1 hour before the gate closing time) to get their biometrics recorded at the Exam Centre.

Before appearing for the examination, candidates must check the reporting time, the list ofitems that are barred,

Candidates should take their seats immediately after the opening of the Examination Hall. If the candidates do not report before the gate closing time due to any reason i.e. traffic jam, train/bus delay, etc., they will not be permitted to appear in the Examination since they did not reach the centre as per the pre-intimated time. No representation will be entertained for such candidates who report late at the Examination centre. The NTA shall not be responsible for any delay of the candidate to reach the Examination Centre in any way.

The candidate must show, on-demand, the Admit Card downloaded/ printed from the NTA website for admission in the Examination centre/ room/ hall. The Test Centre Staff on duty is authorized to verify the identity of candidates and may take steps to verify and confirm the identity credentials. Candidates are requested to extend their full cooperation. Candidates who do not possess valid Admit Card and authorized Photo IDs shall not be permitted to take the examination under any circumstances by the Centre Superintendent.

JEE Main exam day guidelines: List of items that are barred and not allowed in JEE Main centre

According to the NTA JEE Main information bulletin, candidates are NOT allowed to carry Instruments, Geometry or Pencil box, Handbag, Purse, any kind of Paper/ Stationery/ Textual material (printed or written material), Eatables and Water (loose or packed), Mobile Phone/ Earphone/ Microphone/ Pager, Calculator, DocuPen, Slide Rules, Log Tables, Camera, Tape Recorder, Electronic Watches with facilities of calculator, any metallic item or electronic gadgets/ devices in the Examination Centre/ Hall/Room.

Candidates MUST carry the following documents on the day of Examination at the test centre.

In the absence of these documents, candidates will not be allowed to appear for the Examination.

Print copy of Admit Card along with Self Declaration (Undertaking) downloaded from the NTA

Website (a clear printout on A4 size paper) duly filled in.

One passport size photograph (same as uploaded on the Online Application Form) for pasting on the specific space in the Attendance Sheet at Centre during the Examination.

on the specific space in the Attendance Sheet at Centre during the Examination.

on the specific space in the Attendance Sheet at Centre during the Examination. Any one of the authorized photo IDs (must be original, valid, and non-expired) – valid School

Identity Card/ PAN card / Voter ID/ Passport/ Aadhaar Card (with photograph)/ e-Aadhaar with

photograph/ Class X I I Board Admit Card with photograph/ Bank Passbook with Photograph.

d. PwD/PwBD Certificate issued by the authorized medical officer, if claiming the relaxation under

PwD/PwBD category or PwD/PwBD Certificate regarding physical limitation in an Examination to

write as per Annexures given in Information Bulletin, if claiming the relaxation under PwD/PwBD

category.

PwD/PwBD Certificate issued by the authorized medical officer, if claiming the relaxation under PwD/PwBD category or PwD/PwBD Certificate regarding physical limitation in an Examination to write as per Annexures given in Information Bulletin, if claiming the relaxation under PwD/PwBD category. A simple transparent Ball Point Pen

Diabetic students will be allowed to carry eatables like sugar tablets/fruits (like bananas/apples/oranges) and transparent water bottles to the Examination Hall/Room. However, they will not be allowed to carry packed foods like chocolates/candy/sandwiches, etc. Apart from the biometric attendance and frisking at entry, if a candidate goes bio-break/toilet, he/she should undergo the mandatory frisking and biometrics again.

One should not wear accessories such as goggles, rings, bracelets or any of such items.

Shoes with thick soles are not allowed.

One should avoid wearing a cap/ muffler, dupatta, scarf, stole, or any cloth over their head.

