‘Conduct JEE Mains In April’: Worried JEE Main 2023 Aspirants Request On Twitter to NTA

JEE MAIN 2023 Registration Latest Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the official notification for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 shortly. With no official update on when the JEE Main 2023 will be conducted, aspirants have taken to Twitter to ask NTA for a decision on the JEE Mains examination. Many engineering aspirants have asked NTA, the administering body, to conduct the first attempt of the entrance test in April 2023.

Students who will appear for the board examination 2023 have urged the National Testing Agency to conduct the first session of JEE Main 2023 in April in order to avoid a potential clash with the Class 12 board examination. CBSE will hold the board exams for Classes 10 and 12 on February 15, 2023. The CBSE practical examinations, project, and internal assessment exams in the winter-bound states will continue till December 14, 2022. The practical exams for all other states will be held from January 1, 2023.

Several aspirants have started a Twitter campaign, #jeemainsinapril, stating they have CBSE board practical and theory exams in January-February. The requests to hold JEE Main 2023 first attempt come after a fake JEE Main 2023 notification was circulating on widely social media stating that the IIT JEE Main exam 2023 will be conducted from January 18 to January 23, 2023. The fake notice claimed that candidates can apply for session 1 between November 16, 2022, to December 31, 2022(5:00 PM).

I request nta to conduct jee mains in April as we need to prepare for preboards and board exams and we are also having practical exams .My Humbly request to nta @DG_NTA is to conduct jee mains in April #jeemainsinapril — Megha (@Meghareddy2006) November 20, 2022