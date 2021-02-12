JEE Main 2021 Guidelines: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will hold the first round of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 this month. The agency has issued some important guidelines to the candidates for the proper conduction of the exams in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. These guidelines are mentioned in detail on the admit cards for the JEE Main 2021 exam, issued recently by the NTA on its official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates who wish to download their admit cards can do so by visiting the official website of JEE Main and entering their login details. Also Read - CMAT Admit Card 2021 Expected Anytime Soon: Here's How To Download

The JEE Main 2021 admit card consists of three pages- the first page has a self-declaration form for the candidate, the second page consists of important instructions and guidelines and the third page has advisory for candidates regarding COVID-19. All candidates will have to download the three pages and follow the guidelines issued by NTA strictly at the examination centre.

JEE Main 2021 guidelines issued by NTA:

All candidates are required to download and read carefully the instructions and advisory for COVID-19 given with the admit card and strictly adhere to them. Candidates must carry a physical copy of their admit cards at the examination centre or they will be denied entry. The candidates must reach the JEE Main exam centre at the time as indicated against reporting/entry time in the admit card. On completion of the examination, please wait for instructions from the invigilator and do not get up from your seat until advised. The candidates will be permitted to move out, one at a time only. The admit card is provisional, subject to satisfying the eligibility conditions as given in the prospectus/information bulletin. Candidates are advised to verify the location of the exam venue a day in advance so that they do not face any problem on the day of the test. If religion/customs require you to wear specific attire, please visit the centre early for thorough checking and mandatory frisking. No candidate would be allowed to enter the examination centre without admit card and undertaking, valid ID proof, and proper frisking. Frisking through a handheld metal detector (HHMD) will be carried out without physical touch. Before reaching the centre, candidates must enter the required details in the self-declaration (undertaking) in legible handwriting, paste the photograph and put a thumb impression at the appropriate place on the admit card. Candidate must carry “any one of the original and valid photo identification proof issued by the government’ — PAN card/Driving Licence/Voter |ID/ Passport/ Aadhaar Card (with the photograph)/ E-Aadhaar/ Ration Card/ Aadhaar Enrolment No. with photo. Shoes/footwear with thick soles and garments with large buttons are not permitted.

For detailed list of guidelines, candidates are advised to download their JEE Main 2021 admit cards from the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.